Moody's assigns A3 ratings to GreenSquareAccord Limited, negative outlook

London, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A3 long-term issuer rating, baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and A3 senior secured debt rating to GreenSquareAccord Limited (GSA). The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE ISSUER RATING

The long-term issuer rating of A3 assigned to GSA reflects the group's large size, strong liquidity coverage and treasury policy, modest capital expenditure and the supportive institutional framework governing English housing associations. The rating also reflects the relatively weak operating performance and interest coverage primarily driven by high maintenance spend and low margin activities, as well as the lack of management track record post-merger.

The negative outlook reflects the high exposure to weaker economic and financial conditions in the UK (Government of United Kingdom, Aa3 Negative). A ceiling on social rent increases in England combined with high cost inflation will weigh on operating margins over the next 12 to 18 months. At the same time, rising interest rates and tightening financing conditions will weaken interest coverage ratios. For GSA, elevated economic risk coincides with an expected low point in its operating performance in fiscal 2023.

GSA has strong liquidity coverage expected to reach 2.3x post a planned bond issuance in fiscal 2023 which compares favorably to the A3 peer median of 1.6x in fiscal 2021. In addition, its treasury policy is more conservative than many of its rated peers, calling for 24 months of liquidity excluding 50% of forecast property sales income.

The group will retain a modest development programme which will support stable debt metrics and a strong liquidity coverage ratio. Net capital expenditure to turnover will remain between 30% to 40% over the next three years. Debt will increase in fiscal 2023 following the planned bond issuance, but gearing will stay broadly stable over the medium term near 58%.

GSA will continue to have comparatively weak operating performance and interest cover ratios, although profitability will improve over the next few years driven by the phasing out of one-off costs, divestment of some lower-margin activities and merger savings. The relative underperformance is driven by the substantial maintenance cost as well as its low profitability activities. The operating margin should improve to above 25% by fiscal 2024, up from 22% in fiscal 2022.

Social housing lettings interest cover and cash flow volatility interest coverage stood at 0.9x and 1.3x respectively in fiscal 2022, weaker than rated peer medians of 1.2x and 1.8x. Both metrics will remain broadly stable over the next three years as the improvement in operating performance is partly offset by increasing interest expense.

While GSA's credit profile benefits from its strong liquidity policy and position, Moody's notes the lack of track record for the nascent organisation and the bandwidth taken up in the first 18 months with addressing building safety issues, namely the lack of current assessment certificates for asbestos, fire safety, and electrics for a material proportion of its stock. Most stock is now compliant, but the resource required to remedy these issues has been substantial and delayed implementation of other strategic objectives. Because it is a new organisation, there is a higher degree of uncertainty around delivery of improvements to operating performance, for example planned merger savings, especially in an environment of high cost inflation.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers, GSA's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa2. The final long-term issuer rating of A3 incorporates the two-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the Government of United Kingdom in the event that GSA were to experience liquidity distress.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE DEBT RATING

The A3 senior secured debt rating assigned to the proposed Â£250 million bond issuance of GSA is derived from the long-term issuer rating of GSA. The group plans to issue a benchmark sustainability bond in fiscal 2023. The bond will be secured with social housing assets with a total value of Â£338 million, split between assets valued at Market Value - Subject to Tenancies (MV-ST) of Â£274 million and those valued at Existing Use Value – Social Housing (EUV-SH) of Â£64 million. Most proceeds will be used to repay existing debt or to fund development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely due to the negative outlook. The negative outlook could be stabilised if GSA is able to deliver planned improvements to operating performance over the medium term including the ability to contain cost pressures. In addition, delivery of strategic objectives including further progress toward achieving its golden rules would be supportive.

The ratings could be downgraded as a result of one or a combination of the following: a failure to adapt strategy to mitigate against weaker economic conditions; a sustained weakening in operating margin and interest coverage ratios; increases in debt beyond anticipated; significant deteriorations in liquidity; significant scaling up in market sales exposure or material deterioration in market sales performance; or any weakening of the regulatory framework or dilution of the overall level of support from the Government of United Kingdom. A downgrade of the UK sovereign rating would also place downward pressure on the ratings.

A change in the rating of the long-term issuer rating on GSA would drive a change in the debt rating, as it is derived from the credit quality of the issuer.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

GreenSquareAccord Limited's Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting moderately negative environmental and governance risk, and highly negative social risk.

GSA's environmental Issuer Profile Score is moderately negative (E-3) driven by carbon transition risk stemming from the legislative requirement for English housing associations to improve the energy efficiency of their existing housing stock by 2035. GSA has a material exposure to a significant proportion of its stock requiring retrofit to bring all properties to EPC C. The group estimates the cost of retrofit to be Â£65 million over the next eight years to bring all of its stock to EPC C.

GSA has a highly negative social Issuer Profile Score (S-4) due to highly negative exposure to responsible production risks and demographic and societal trends risks. Demographic and societal trends risks reflect the vulnerability of the sector to tenant affordability challenges and to government policy which controls rent setting in England, which weighs on revenue. The government's recent intervention on social rent policy with a ceiling implemented on social rent increases introduces policy volatility to the sector and will have a negative impact on financial performance. GSA also has a significant care and support business, which generates lower margins and is exposed to cost pressures from its ability to recruit skilled staff.

GSA has a moderately negative governance Issuer Profile Score (G-3) due to challenges highlighted above including significant resource required to remediate health and safety issues with its stock and lack of track record as an organisation which results in higher uncertainty around planned improvements in operating performance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

