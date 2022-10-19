Moody's assigns A3 ratings to Lockheed Martin's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A3 ratings to Lockheed Martin Corporation's ("LMT") new senior unsecured notes announced today. The company plans to issue across up to five maturities and will use the proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock. Today's issuance does not affect the existing A3 senior unsecured or P-2 short-term debt ratings, or the stable ratings outlook Moody's assigns to LMT.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Lockheed Martin Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

LMT disclosed that it plans to complete a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase program in the fourth quarter. Debt to EBITDA was 2.0x at the end of June 2022. Moody's expects the leverage ratio to increase by about half a turn to about 2.5x, proforma for today's debt issuance, well inside of our prior potential downgrade driver of approaching 3.5x for this metric. The decline in pension underfunding that results from increasing interest rates is helping to offset the upwards pressure on Debt/EBITDA from today's debt issuance and lower EBITDA compared to 2021.

The company's revenue and operating margin declined by 4.7% and to 12.9%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 because of ongoing constraints in the supply chain, from timing of program starts and stops and the net effect of profit adjustments across contracts. Nonetheless, LMT did not change its 2022 full-year guidance. It expects $65.25 billion of revenue, down from $67.04 billion in 2021 and about $6 billion of free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures), which compares to $7.7 billion in 2021. The announced debt-funded accelerated share repurchase and the 7% increase in the quarterly dividend emphasize LMT's shareholder-focused financial policy, which Moody's expects will continue.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that LMT will sustain its leading position in the global aerospace and defense industry. Moody's expects steady to modestly growing earnings and operating cash flow against a backdrop of resilient global defense spending. The company's diverse offerings align with the US Department of Defense' (DoD) priorities for modernizing the US Armed Forces' weapons, systems and operations across all domains. Product and service offerings are diversified across aircraft, helicopters, littoral combat ships, missiles and rockets, missile defense, satellites and space systems and cybersecurity, intelligence and systems. Customers' needs span LMT's offerings, with an emphasis on combat and support aircraft, helicopters, hypersonics, missiles and missile defense and space applications. Moody's expects the company to continue to increase the dividend annually and to prioritize share repurchases going forward.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stability in operating performance and credit metrics as LMT continues to execute across its various programs and that Debt /EBITDA will remain below 3x. Moody's expectation of sustained strong US defense spending also supports the stable ratings outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if LMT sustains retained cash flow-to-net debt above 25% and Debt/EBITDA near 2x, particularly as it prioritizes returns to shareholders via growing dividends and recurring share repurchases. Significant execution problems on key programs that pressure operating margins and cash flows or lead to contract cancellations could lead to a ratings downgrade. Alternatively, the ratings could also be downgraded if share repurchases exceed free cash flow on a recurring basis, resulting in higher debt and financial leverage. Debt/EBITDA sustained near 3.0x or retained cash flow-to-net debt sustained below 20% could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a publicly traded (NYSE: LMT) global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Revenue was $67 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

