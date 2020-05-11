Moody's assigns A3 ratings to Reckitt Benckiser's new unsecured notes; outlook negative

London, 11 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A3 ratings to
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc's (RB) new senior unsecured notes announced
earlier today. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate
finance purposes. Moody's believes this could include reducing
the amount of outstanding commercial paper. The company plans to
issue across three tranches and maturities between 6 and 12 years.
The new notes will be issued by fully-owned financial subsidiaries
of the group Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services (Nederland) B.V.
and Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc, and guaranteed by Reckitt
Benckiser Group plc. The company's current A3 long term issuer
rating and negative outlook are unaffected by the planned issuance of
these notes.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RB's A3 rating reflects the company's focus on premium segments
of the hygiene, health and nutrition markets resulting in high operating
margins, its good geographical diversification, although uneven
across segments, and a generally stable and strong cash flow generation.
The rating is weakly positioned due to the limited progress in reducing
leverage since the $17.9 billion (enterprise value) acquisition
of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN) in 2017. Moody's
adjusted leverage was around 3.2x at the end of 2019, broadly
unchanged compared to the previous year and compared to expectations of
leverage between 2.5x-3.0x for the A3 rating.
RB has a strong presence in attractive product categories and markets,
with number 1 or number 2 positions in most categories and strong brands.
Recent performance issues, mainly related to low revenue growth
(operating margins have remained stable and high), have been caused
by increased competition and some under-investment in supply and
sales capabilities.
Management aims to restore mid-single digit growth over the next
3-5 years and has recently articulated a clear plan to improve
market share, expand into new geographies and products, and
strengthen the company's online presence, particularly in
China. RB recently announced that it plans to invest an additional
GBP2 billion over the next three years to drive growth initiatives,
improve competitiveness and its innovation, digital and customer
service capabilities. These investments will be funded through
internally generated cash flows - GBP1.3 billion of
the GBP2 billion investments will be funded by an ongoing productivity
programme - and most of the additional investments are not expected
to be recurring. They will, however, reduce the free
cash flows available to reduce debt, thus limiting its ability to
improve leverage over the next 12-18 months.
The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted on demand for RB's
products in the first quarter of 2020, particularly in March and
April, with strong demand in the first quarter for Dettol,
Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen and VMS and e-commerce revenues
up over 50%, thus more than compensating for lower offline
sales. Overall, RB reported total like for like revenue growth
of 13.3% during the first three months, but the split
between defensive buying and higher levels of underlying consumption is
unclear. There is also some disruption in the activity of traditional
retailers, in the distribution channels and in the supply chain
connected to China, resulting in higher operating costs.
Uncertainty over ongoing litigation cases has reduced following the settlement
of the Indivior case with the US Department of Justice and the Federal
Trade Commission in 2019, which resulted in a cash payment of $1.4
billion, and the recent announcement that the company will continue
to operate in the current setup and not pursue any breakup. However,
a degree of event risk related to future potential sizeable M&A activity
remains.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as good despite
prospects of reduced free cash flow generation over the next 12-18
months. RB had cash on balance sheet of GBP1.5 billion
as of 31 December 2019 and sizable undrawn committed bilateral credit
facilities of around GBP5.5 billion. The company has
recently extended GBP3.5 billion of these facilities to 2024,
with the remaining GBP2 billion maturing in 2022.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. In terms of governance, the company's track
record in terms of executing large transformational deals is weak,
as evidenced by the recent downward review of the assumptions underlying
the valuation of MJN and the resulting goodwill write-down.
RB is a public listed company owned by large institutional investors,
none of which has an unduly high ownership and influence. The composition
of the board broadly conforms with generally accepted best practice with
respect to the weight of non-independent directors.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Outstanding unsecured notes worth $2.3 billion (out of GBP12.2
billion reported debt) were issued by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.
and rank structurally ahead of the debt issued by Reckitt Benckiser Treasury
Services Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services (Nederland) B.V.,
and guaranteed by Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, the ultimate parent
company of the group. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is a pure holding
company with no operations nor assets directly owned. Nevertheless,
Moody's considers the amount of the notes issued not to be material
enough to create a subordination for other group lenders. Mead
Johnson Nutrition Co.'s existing bondholders also benefit from
a guarantee from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the increased uncertainty regards the ability
of the company to reduce leverage in line with Moody's expectations for
the rating assigned given rising investment needs and expected lower profitability
and free cash flow generation. The negative outlook also reflects
greater macroeconomic uncertainty and the prospect of lower global GDP
growth driven by the coronavirus outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook could be stabilised if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
(leverage) was expected to improve below 3.0x on a sustained basis,
operating margins and free cash flow generation improved back to historic
levels and revenue growth improved.
A downgrade could occur in the next 6-12 months for any of the
following reasons: i) if the company's fails to reduce leverage
below 3.0x, ii) if the Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/net debt
remains below 15%, or iii) if the company's market
positions deteriorate, as shown by a further decline in operating
margins or negative organic revenue growth.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services Plc
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A3
CORPORATE PROFILE
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a British multinational consumer goods
company selling hygiene, health and nutrition products. Key
brands include the antiseptics Dettol and Lysol, over the counter
analgesics Nurofen and Mucinex, the sore throat medicine Strepsils,
and the indigestion remedy Gaviscon, as well as leading brands in
sexual well-being (Durex) and infant nutrition (Enfamil and Nutramigen).
In 2019, the group reported revenues of GBP12.8 billion
split between consumer healthcare and nutrition (61%) and hygiene
(39%)
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454