Moody's assigns A3 ratings to Reckitt Benckiser's new unsecured notes; outlook negative

London, 11 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A3 ratings to Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc's (RB) new senior unsecured notes announced earlier today. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate finance purposes. Moody's believes this could include reducing the amount of outstanding commercial paper. The company plans to issue across three tranches and maturities between 6 and 12 years. The new notes will be issued by fully-owned financial subsidiaries of the group Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services (Nederland) B.V. and Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc, and guaranteed by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. The company's current A3 long term issuer rating and negative outlook are unaffected by the planned issuance of these notes.

RB's A3 rating reflects the company's focus on premium segments of the hygiene, health and nutrition markets resulting in high operating margins, its good geographical diversification, although uneven across segments, and a generally stable and strong cash flow generation. The rating is weakly positioned due to the limited progress in reducing leverage since the $17.9 billion (enterprise value) acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN) in 2017. Moody's adjusted leverage was around 3.2x at the end of 2019, broadly unchanged compared to the previous year and compared to expectations of leverage between 2.5x-3.0x for the A3 rating.

RB has a strong presence in attractive product categories and markets, with number 1 or number 2 positions in most categories and strong brands. Recent performance issues, mainly related to low revenue growth (operating margins have remained stable and high), have been caused by increased competition and some under-investment in supply and sales capabilities.

Management aims to restore mid-single digit growth over the next 3-5 years and has recently articulated a clear plan to improve market share, expand into new geographies and products, and strengthen the company's online presence, particularly in China. RB recently announced that it plans to invest an additional GBP2 billion over the next three years to drive growth initiatives, improve competitiveness and its innovation, digital and customer service capabilities. These investments will be funded through internally generated cash flows - GBP1.3 billion of the GBP2 billion investments will be funded by an ongoing productivity programme - and most of the additional investments are not expected to be recurring. They will, however, reduce the free cash flows available to reduce debt, thus limiting its ability to improve leverage over the next 12-18 months.

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted on demand for RB's products in the first quarter of 2020, particularly in March and April, with strong demand in the first quarter for Dettol, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen and VMS and e-commerce revenues up over 50%, thus more than compensating for lower offline sales. Overall, RB reported total like for like revenue growth of 13.3% during the first three months, but the split between defensive buying and higher levels of underlying consumption is unclear. There is also some disruption in the activity of traditional retailers, in the distribution channels and in the supply chain connected to China, resulting in higher operating costs.

Uncertainty over ongoing litigation cases has reduced following the settlement of the Indivior case with the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, which resulted in a cash payment of $1.4 billion, and the recent announcement that the company will continue to operate in the current setup and not pursue any breakup. However, a degree of event risk related to future potential sizeable M&A activity remains.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as good despite prospects of reduced free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. RB had cash on balance sheet of GBP1.5 billion as of 31 December 2019 and sizable undrawn committed bilateral credit facilities of around GBP5.5 billion. The company has recently extended GBP3.5 billion of these facilities to 2024, with the remaining GBP2 billion maturing in 2022.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance, the company's track record in terms of executing large transformational deals is weak, as evidenced by the recent downward review of the assumptions underlying the valuation of MJN and the resulting goodwill write-down. RB is a public listed company owned by large institutional investors, none of which has an unduly high ownership and influence. The composition of the board broadly conforms with generally accepted best practice with respect to the weight of non-independent directors.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Outstanding unsecured notes worth $2.3 billion (out of GBP12.2 billion reported debt) were issued by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. and rank structurally ahead of the debt issued by Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services (Nederland) B.V., and guaranteed by Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, the ultimate parent company of the group. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is a pure holding company with no operations nor assets directly owned. Nevertheless, Moody's considers the amount of the notes issued not to be material enough to create a subordination for other group lenders. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.'s existing bondholders also benefit from a guarantee from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increased uncertainty regards the ability of the company to reduce leverage in line with Moody's expectations for the rating assigned given rising investment needs and expected lower profitability and free cash flow generation. The negative outlook also reflects greater macroeconomic uncertainty and the prospect of lower global GDP growth driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilised if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (leverage) was expected to improve below 3.0x on a sustained basis, operating margins and free cash flow generation improved back to historic levels and revenue growth improved.

A downgrade could occur in the next 6-12 months for any of the following reasons: i) if the company's fails to reduce leverage below 3.0x, ii) if the Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/net debt remains below 15%, or iii) if the company's market positions deteriorate, as shown by a further decline in operating margins or negative organic revenue growth.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020

CORPORATE PROFILE

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a British multinational consumer goods company selling hygiene, health and nutrition products. Key brands include the antiseptics Dettol and Lysol, over the counter analgesics Nurofen and Mucinex, the sore throat medicine Strepsils, and the indigestion remedy Gaviscon, as well as leading brands in sexual well-being (Durex) and infant nutrition (Enfamil and Nutramigen). In 2019, the group reported revenues of GBP12.8 billion split between consumer healthcare and nutrition (61%) and hygiene (39%)

