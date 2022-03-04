Moody's assigns A3 senior secured rating to Evergy Missouri West

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned an A3 senior secured rating to Evergy Missouri West, Inc. (Missouri West, Baa2 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior secured rating assigned to Missouri West reflects secured debt's relative position in the regulated utility's capital structure compared to its Issuer rating, which represents Missouri West's ability to honor senior unsecured debt and other unsecured obligations. Any secured debt issued by Missouri West would be senior in right of payment to roughly $1.1 billion of the utility's outstanding long-term debt.

The newly assigned senior secured rating reflects our standard notching practice of maintaining two notches between the senior secured first mortgage bonds rating and the Issuer rating for most U.S. regulated electric and gas utilities. First mortgage bond holders in the U.S. generally benefit from a first lien on most of the fixed assets used to provide utility service. In our view, very high recovery rates for first mortgage bonds in situations of default due to the critical nature of utility assets justifies a two notch uplift for the first mortgage bond rating.

Missouri West's credit ratings reflect the fully regulated nature of its vertically integrated utility operations in Missouri, where we view the legislative and regulatory environment to be improving. Following a material decline in financial metrics in 2021 due to severe winter storm impacts, we expect the utility's credit metrics to increase this year, supported by the monetization of tax credits and use of securitization financing. By next year, we expect Missouri West to maintain a ratio of cash flow before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the 16%-17% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

The rating of Missouri West could be upgraded if the regulatory environment in Missouri continues to improve, resulting in shorter regulatory lag or higher returns. Moreover, if Missouri West's CFO pre-WC to debt is sustained above 19%, an upgrade could be considered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade could be considered if there are adverse regulatory or legislative developments resulting in increased regulatory lag or lower returns. Moreover, a downgrade could be considered if Missouri West's CFO pre-WC to debt is sustained below 16%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Evergy Missouri West, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Assigned A3

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Evergy Missouri West is a vertically integrated regulated utility company serving electric customers in western Missouri. Missouri West is the smaller sister utility of Evergy Metro, Inc. (Baa1 stable) which manages Missouri West's operations. Missouri West is a subsidiary of Evergy Inc. (Baa2 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jillian Cardona

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

