Moody's assigns A3 senior unsecured rating and Baa1 subordinated rating to Sinochem HK's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be drawn down under the $10 billion medium-term note (MTN) program issued by Sinochem Offshore Capital Company Limited (SOCC) and guaranteed by Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited (Sinochem HK, A3 stable). Moody's has also assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed subordinated perpetual securities to be drawn down under the MTN program.

Sinochem HK plans to use the majority of the net proceeds to refinance its maturing debt and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects the fact that the notes will rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of Sinochem HK.

The Baa1 rating on the subordinated perpetual securities is one notch lower than Sinochem HK's senior unsecured obligations to reflect the subordinated status of the securities.

Moody's considers the subordinated perpetual securities as 100% debt-like due to the high step-up cost of 300 basis points after the first call date, creating a strong incentive for the company to prepay the securities.

In addition, Moody's believes there is a low likelihood of Sinochem HK deferring the coupon payments, given the dividend suspension clause and the company's strong access to funding.

However, the rating on the subordinated perpetual securities could be further lowered if Moody's assesses that the company is likely to defer a large number of coupon payments in advance of default.

Sinochem HK's A3 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit profile of ba1, and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of support in times of need from the Government of China (A1 stable) through the parent company, Sinochem Group, which is in turn wholly owned by the Government of China.

The four-notch uplift reflects Sinochem HK's status as the overseas treasury center of Sinochem Group, which in turn is wholly owned by the central government. Sinochem HK plays an important role in facilitating offshore funding for the group and also holds Sinochem Group's equity interests in the listed real estate company China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (China Jinmao, Baa3 stable). Moody's considers the credit profiles of Sinochem Group and Sinochem HK as closely linked.

Sinochem HK's ba1 standalone credit profile reflects the company's strong competitive position in its property businesses, the low counterparty credit risk of the intercompany loans, which accounted for 14.6% of total debt, and the expected improvement in its credit metrics in the next two years.

At the same time, Sinochem HK's rating is constrained by its weak, although improving, debt leverage.

Sinochem HK's issuer rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Sinochem HK's property businesses have limited exposure to environmental and social risks. In terms of governance, as a key subsidiary of a state-owned enterprise (SOE), Sinochem HK is under the close supervision of the central government. In addition, Sinochem HK has adequate information disclosure as an active bond issuer, and its key listed subsidiary, China Jinmao, also enhances information transparency at the subsidiary level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sinochem HK's importance to Sinochem Group will remain intact and its debt leverage will improve over the next 12-18 months.

Sinochem HK's rating could be upgraded over the medium term if there is no change in Moody's assessment of support from Sinochem Group to Sinochem HK, and if Sinochem HK and Sinochem Group show an improvement in profitability and debt leverage on a sustained basis while managing growth prudently.

Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in the company's standalone credit strength include adjusted debt/EBITDA dropping below 4.0x for Sinochem Group and Sinochem HK, both on a sustained basis.

Sinochem HK's rating could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in Sinochem Group's and Sinochem HK's business or financial profiles, without any material changes in the assessment of support from Sinochem Group to Sinochem HK.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on Sinochem HK's rating include adjusted debt/EBITDA of both Sinochem Group and Sinochem HK remaining above 6.0x on a sustained basis, without any prospect of deleveraging.

In addition, Sinochem HK's rating could be downgraded if Moody's expects a weakening in support, including a material decline in the government's ownership in Sinochem Group or the group's ownership in Sinochem HK, or a reduction in the strategic importance of Sinochem HK to Sinochem Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited (Sinochem HK) is the overseas treasury center and investment vehicle of Sinochem Group, an state-owned enterprise (SOE) wholly owned by the Chinese Government. It is responsible for the financing in the overseas market for its parent's businesses and holds investment asset on behalf of the parent group.

In 2019, Sinochem HK was ultimately 98% owned by Sinochem Group. According to its audited financial statements, it reported total revenue of HKD49.6 billion and total assets of HKD403.4 billion.

