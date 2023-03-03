Moody's assigns A3 senior unsecured rating to Volksbank Wien AG; outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned an A3 long-term domestic currency senior unsecured debt rating to Volksbank Wien AG's (VBW) expected benchmark issuance of up to €500 million. The outlook on the senior unsecured rating is positive.

All other ratings of VBW were unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- ASSIGNMENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED RATING

The senior unsecured rating reflects VBW's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1, as well as the assessment of loss severity for senior unsecured debt under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, indicating a low loss given failure, leading to a one-notch uplift from its baa1 Adjusted BCA, and low likelihood of support from the Government of Austria (Aa1 stable), which result in no rating uplift for the senior unsecured rating from government support.

The result from Moody's Advanced LGF for senior unsecured debt benefits from the outstanding volumes of more junior debt instruments including subordinated debt, junior senior unsecured debt instruments and preference shares outstanding, but also from the volume of junior deposits, which rank alongside senior unsecured debt under Austrian bank insolvency law. The rating agency further takes into account VBW's need to issue debt instruments to reach the regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 26.47% [1] of risk-weighted assets including the combined buffer requirement of 3.5% at the level of consolidated financials of Oesterreichischer Volksbanken-Verbund (Verbund) by year-end 2024, which requires additional debt issuance by VBW.

VBW's BCA baa1 reflects the bank's sound solvency profile, including a resilient asset quality performance during the pandemic, while its strong capital levels provide a substantial cushion against potential losses from adverse market developments. The bank's BCA further reflects the stable funding and solid liquidity profile, which benefits from the bank's large and granular deposit franchise in Austria. Because VBW is largely deposit funded, the rating agency expects its profitability to be supported by the benign interest rate environment and repricing of the bank's loan book.

Moody's assesses VBW's credit profile based on the consolidated financials of the Verbund.

-- RATING OUTLOOK

The expected €500 million A3-rated senior unsecured bond issuance of VBW carries a positive outlook, which reflects the likelihood for VBW's senior unsecured rating to achieve more rating uplift from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis, if VBW issues another benchmark-sized bond over the next 12-18 months and provided that the balance sheet growth remains close to the rating agency's expectation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

VBW's senior unsecured rating may be upgraded in case of an upgrade of its baa1 BCA because of a sustainably improved standalone intrinsic strength by either significantly increasing its capitalization or profitability beyond the rating agency's current assumption without incurring renewed asset risks and while keeping its defensive liquidity profile. The bank's senior unsecured debt rating could be also upgraded in case of the issuance of additional volumes of senior unsecured debt or lower-ranking instruments such that it reduces the loss severity in a manner that it results in a more favourable outcome under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

VBW's senior unsecured rating could be downgraded if the bank's BCA is downgraded or if the bank's liability structure leads to a less favourable outcome under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which could for example result from a significant reduction in the volume of debt instruments subordinated to senior unsecured liabilities.

A downgrade of VBW's BCA could result from a weakening of the bank's combined solvency profile, in particular if this were to be caused by a meaningful reduction in capitalization and profitability together with an increased reliance in market funding reliance beyond Moody's expectation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Volksbank Wien AG

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Assigned A3 POS

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable(m) From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Volksbank Wien AG's debt issuance base prospectus dated 20-May-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

