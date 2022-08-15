Moody's assigns A3 special tax rating to Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, AL's Revenue Bonds (Jefferson County Funding), Series 2022A; outlook is stable

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 special tax rating to Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority's $84.6 million Revenue Bonds (Jefferson County Funding), Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the legal structure of the special tax-backed bonds. Specifically, Jefferson County (A3 stable) is levying a countywide dedicated sales tax and an alcoholic beverage tax that, after collection, are remitted directly to the trustee. The rating is capped at the county's issuer (senior most) rating. The county's role in the bond payment and the strong legal structure insulate bondholders from the credit risks of the authority itself.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the special tax rating reflects the stability of the obligor, Jefferson County, along with our expectations that special tax revenue will remain sufficient to cover debt service requirements on the special tax-backed debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the county's underlying rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the county's underlying rating

- Trend of declines in pledged revenue - Debt service coverage that is materially below current expectations - Material weakening of overall tax base strength and/or resident income levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by revenue derived from two special taxes. Those two special taxes are comprised of (1) 98% of the state alcohol beverage license tax collected in Jefferson County and (2) 44.75% of a countywide sales and use tax (which is generally 1% of gross sales or gross receipts except on certain machinery, vehicles and trailers for which the rate is 1.5%). Coverage by these revenues is projected to be approximately 11 times annual debt service on these bonds.

Per the trust indenture and funding agreement, the obligation of the county does not extend beyond the above-mentioned pledged taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance the construction of a new health clinic that will replace the authority's existing facility.

PROFILE

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority is a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable). The authority was organized by the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama (the Board) pursuant to the terms of a master agreement between the Board, the University of Alabama Medical Enterprise, and the county for the purpose of operating and managing a healthcare clinic for the provision of indigent care.

Jefferson County, Alabama, is located in the center of the state and is the most populous county in the state with about 659,000 residents as of the 2020 census. The county is home to City of Birmingham (Aa3 stable) and University of Alabama at Birmingham (Aa2 stable), which has a student enrollment of about 22,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. An additional methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

