Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A3 to ACTA's (CA) Series 2022A&B and 2023A senior bonds, Baa2 to Series 2022C second subordinate bonds; outlook revised to stable from positive

16 Jun 2022

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 to Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority, CA's ("ACTA") Tax-Exempt Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, offered in the following amounts: $22.5 million Series 2022A and $218.8 million Series 2023A, along with the $251 million Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's has also assigned Baa2 to ACTA's $125 million Tax-Exempt Second Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C, which will be used to fund tendered or exchanged bonds in connection with a planned tender/exchange offer. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A3 senior lien, Baa2 first subordinate lien and Baa2 second subordinate lien bond ratings. Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and stable outlook reflects 1) recent significant declines in ACTA's revenues due to what we expect will be temporary supply chain disruptions, 2) the resulting lower revenue baseline that has increased prospective shortfalls and will require sustained positive growth to return to trend and 3) our expectation that ACTA will restructure debt in multiple phases over the next several years, with the ultimate structure depending in part on the extent of recovery in ACTA's revenues and future financial market conditions. The ratings acknowledge ACTA's generally stable to increasing revenue level over the last 20 years, despite challenges to volumes; the strong financial flexibility of the two ports, which jointly govern ACTA and are obligated to pay 40% of debt service; and ACTA's flexibility to restructure debt, supported by the 2062 term of the operating agreement. We believe the revenue declines experienced over the last 6 months are due to extraordinary supply chain factors that are temporary and will abate as conditions normalize, although the timing around this is uncertain.

ACTA's ratings (senior revenue bonds rated A3; subordinate and second subordinate revenue bonds rated Baa2) reflect the essential role of ACTA's rail corridor in the movement of intact intermodal rail containers for the ports of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) and Long Beach (Aa2 stable), which jointly own ACTA.

ACTA has an effective monopoly for serving intact intermodal rail containers entering and exiting the port complex, which has a substantial market position and handles one-third of US container volume. Through the COVID pandemic, ACTA has experienced good growth and maintained share within the port complex, reflecting the significant role on-dock rail has played in both facilitating shipments to and from inland locations and relieving terminal gate congestion.

ACTA's ratings are supported by agreements with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for each port to make shortfall advances on a several basis for 20% of annual debt service requirements, providing aggregate backing for 40% of ACTA's annual debt service. The port shortfall obligations are additionally supported by restricted liquidity at ACTA in the form of a 12-month debt service reserve fund for all series of bonds.

The ratings reflect ACTA's ongoing active management of its debt maturity profile and the significant flexibility ACTA retains to align debt service with project revenue given an operating agreement that extends to 2062, relative to a current final scheduled maturity in 2037, along with a large share of callable debt that can be restructured. The first transaction of the restructuring plan will utilize a portion of this capacity out to 2052, and the second transaction is expected to do the same.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ACTA will 1) benefit from lower near-term debt service following the current restructuring transaction, 2) remain supported by robust liquidity backing the contingent obligations of the two ports for 40% of debt service and 3) retain flexibility to further restructure debt to address shortfalls, if needed. Recent revenue underperformance and moderating macroeconomic growth expectations could entail a lower level of revenue in the near-term, increasing the size of prospective shortfalls to be resolved.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained period of corridor volume growing above projections and creating financial headroom to more comfortably manage the 2026 increase in debt service, which we expect will be lowered as part of the second transaction planned

- Evidenced willingness of both ports to make large, repeated shortfall advances

- Debt service payment schedule that substantially reduces principal outstanding well in advance of the expiration of the operating agreement

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained underperformance of corridor volume relative to required breakeven levels, resulting in growing contingent obligations for the two ports and increasing reliance on market access for debt restructuring

- Structurally weakened market position of San Pedro Bay ports resulting in diminished competitive standing and financial strength

- Significant deterioration in credit quality of railroads - BNSF and Union Pacific - party to the operating agreement

LEGAL SECURITY

The authority's bonds are secured primarily by Use Fees and Container Charges from the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads and Shortfall Advances from the Ports of LA and Long Beach. There is no direct obligation of the railroads or the ports to pay the authority's bonds. Bondholders also benefit from series-specific debt service reserve funds funded to the standard three prong test. There is no rate covenant.

Additional senior lien refunding bonds may be issued provided the authority delivers a certificate showing that MADS post issuance will not exceed MADS prior to issuance. Further, as long as the Series 2012 bonds are outstanding, the authority must also certify that (i) aggregate debt service on all senior lien bonds will not increase or (ii) Dedicated Revenues will be at least 125% of senior lien debt service in each year in which the Series 2012 bonds are outstanding.

Additional first subordinate lien refunding bonds may be issued provided the authority delivers a certificate showing that MADS post issuance will not exceed MADS prior to issuance.

The Master Trust Indenture currently permits ACTA to issue second subordinate lien bonds without meeting any debt service coverage tests, provided the bonds do not include provisions for acceleration, but ACTA has adopted a supplemental indenture prescribing a new additional bonds test for second subordinate lien bonds requiring either (1) Dedicated Revenues through the date of final maturity of all second subordinate lien bonds, including the proposed issuance, will be at least equal to 105% of debt service on all outstanding bonds; or (2) MADS post issuance will not exceed MADS prior to the issuance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund, defease and/or fund the tender or exchange of certain target bonds as part of an overall restructuring transaction. The restructuring plan will depend in part on the results of a tender or exchange program that will be launched concurrently with the refunding of the 1999 and 2013 senior lien bonds.

PROFILE

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority is a joint powers authority formed by the cities of Long Beach and Los Angeles in 1989. The Alameda Rail Corridor was financed and built and is operated by the authority. It is a multiple-track rail system located in southern Los Angeles County, California, running from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles 20 miles north, linking the ports' facilities with the transcontinental rail routes near downtown Los Angeles. The corridor consolidated freight rail traffic from approximately 90 miles of preexisting rail lines onto an integrated system separated from non-rail traffic. Operations began in April 2002.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moses Kopmar
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

