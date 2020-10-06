Moody's assigns A3 to Baidu's proposed senior notes; outlook positive

Hong Kong, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Baidu Inc. (A3 positive).

The rating outlook is positive.

Baidu will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Baidu's A3 issuer rating reflects the company's position as the leading Chinese-language internet search engine and one of the largest providers of online advertising services in China," says Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The rating also takes into consideration Baidu's steady free cash flow, disciplined acquisitions and demonstrated ability to recover from temporary business challenges," adds Choi.

Baidu's rating is constrained by China's competitive internet market, increasing acquisition risks related to the company's efforts to build an artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform and potential reputational risks associated with its deconsolidated financial service business, Du Xiaoman Financial.

Baidu's proposed senior unsecured notes will improve its debt maturity profile and expand its capacity to accommodate any funding needs over the next 12-18 months.

The proposed notes will only have a moderate impact on Baidu's debt leverage, as earnings growth in the coming 6-12 months should offset the increase in debt.

Moody's expects Baidu's revenue to grow around 10% in 2021 from the RMB106 billion reported for the 12 months ended June 2020. Moody's also expects the company to maintain steady EBITDA margins of around 25%.

As such, Moody's expects Baidu's adjusted debt/EBITDA will stay around 2.0x in the next 12-18 months, which is strong for its A3 ratings.

Baidu's liquidity is excellent. The company reported a net cash position of RMB75 billion at 30 June 2020.

But the company's investment needs remain high, including for AI-related new businesses, digital content creation and potential acquisitions.

In view of its ongoing investment requirement and China's slowing economic growth, Moody's expects Baidu to maintain a solid net cash position over the next 12-18 months, along with a prudent approach to investments and acquisitions. These factors will provide it with a buffer against potential uncertainties.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

In terms of social factors, Baidu transmits and stores confidential data and other types of sensitive records to provide security-critical services, exposing it to legal, regulatory or reputational risks in the event of a cybersecurity breach. However, Baidu has yet to experience any major compliance and regulatory violations in its data handling framework, supported by its robust security system.

In terms of governance considerations, Moody's has taken into account the high concentration of voting power in the company's key shareholder, Robin Yanhong Li. However, this risk is mitigated by (1) a balanced board composition, featuring mostly independent non-executive directors, and the fact that its audit committee is entirely comprised of independent directors; and (2) the company's long track record as a listed entity with a prudent financial policy and a solid net cash position, backed by stable cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Baidu's increased business scale and solid credit profile.

Moody's could upgrade Baidu's ratings if: (1) it maintains its strong financial profile while growing its core search business through monetizing new product initiatives; (2) it remains prudent in its investments and AI-related new business initiatives; (3) it demonstrates a balanced use of all funding channels as it expands its business scale and scope, while maintaining a strong financial profile; and (4) Du Xiaoman will not require additional funding from its shareholders, including Baidu.

The rating outlook could revert to stable if Baidu (1) fails to maintain a steady EBITDA trend because of a decline in its market share, in turn affecting its revenue growth and/or cash flow generation; (2) engages in aggressive investments or acquisitions that strain its balance-sheet liquidity or increase its overall risk profile; or (3) experiences financial stress at or capital calls from Du Xiaoman.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 2.0x-2.5x or a net debt position, both on a sustained basis. Moody's will also monitor for any sustained deterioration in the company's retained cash flow/debt, which has stayed at 30%-50% since 2015.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2000 and listed on the NASDAQ in 2005, Baidu Inc. is a leading player in China's Internet search market, capturing a combined personal computer (PC) and mobile traffic share of more than 65% in the Chinese online search market. In addition to its online search engine, Baidu offers a wide range of diversified products that boost traffic and enhance user stickiness.

