Moody's assigns A3 to Basin Electric Power Cooperative's planned issuance of $300 million of first mortgage bonds, 2022 series A due 2052; outlook stable

Approximately $300 million of securities affected

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to Basin Electric Power Cooperative's (Basin) planned issuance of approximately $300 million of 144A First Mortgage Bonds (FMBs), 2022 Series A due 2052. The rating outlook for Basin is stable.

Basin's other Moody's ratings include its A3 rating for senior secured pollution control revenue bonds (PCRBs) supported by Basin, its A3 rating for existing FMBs, its Baa1 issuer rating, its Prime-2 rating for PCRBs supported by Basin in the commercial paper mode, and its Prime-2 rating for the cooperative's commercial paper program.

The proceeds from the proposed offering of FMBs will be used for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating assignment for the proposed FMBs reflects the strong performance by Basin's core electric generation and transmission (G&T) operations as it transitions in a credit neutral manner to regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for wholesale power rates and pursues an investment in the Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) in Wisconsin to add to its owned natural gas-fired generation capacity", said Vice President-Senior Analyst, Kevin Rose. "Basin also benefits from the strong member relationships it maintains under long-term wholesale power contracts (WPCs), a revenue deferral program and good liquidity, while also following strict cost controls and effectively managing its capital spending owing in part to cyclical demand growth in the Bakken region" Rose added.

These credit supportive factors and Basin's strong consolidated financial metrics help balance its credit risks, including the riskier nature of some of its very large, nonpower related subsidiary businesses, especially at Dakota Gasification Company (DGC). The sizable nonpower subsidiary indebtedness that is guaranteed by Basin on an unsecured basis is an incremental risk for the cooperative that weighs heavily on its credit profile and constrains its rating. Much of the nonutility subsidiary debt was incurred to finance DGC's construction of a urea and diesel exhaust fluid production plant at its Great Plains Synfuels Plant (Synfuels Plant), which ultimately entailed an investment in excess of $700 million. The depressed global commodity market has hurt prices for virtually all of the commodities marketed by DGC, borne out by the seven consecutive years of net losses the subsidiary experienced during 2015-2021. While the losses at DGC persisted for 2021, the losses were substantially reduced in FY 2021 owing to stronger pricing trends in certain commodity prices throughout the year. While we anticipate this trend continuing into 2022, we nevertheless expect that DGC's financial results will remain subject to market price volatility irrespective of recent price improvements and strategic cost saving measures throughout the business.

Basin's consolidated financial metrics for 2019-2021 reflect the benefits from the significant intra-year rate increase implemented in August 2016, a conservative strategy for managing returns of patronage capital (akin to common dividends), strategic cost control measures, and delaying non-essential capital projects. Basin's FY 2021 funds from operations (FFO) to debt, FFO to interest and debt service coverage (DSC) ratios were 6.1%, 2.6x, and 1.5x respectively, in all cases within the A or Aa category ranges under the Rating Methodology. While the FFO to debt and FFO to interest metrics were much stronger in 2018, the difference is largely attributable to accounting effects for the asset impairment registered at DGC in 2018, including the recognition of $117.9 million of previously deferred revenue. During the next few years, Basin's financial strategies are likely to produce FFO to debt, FFO to interest and DSC ratios in the range of 6%-8%, 2.4x-2.7x and 1.6x-1.8x, respectively, consistent with or better than its target ranges.

With past debt financing for capital spending largely completed in 2017, Basin's consolidated equity to total capitalization ratio reflects some moderate improvement during the past three years and at December 31, 2021 stood at 24.2%, even with annual returns of patronage capital to members in each of the fiscal years. As Basin continues to benefit from margin and cash flow supported by the 2016 intra-year rate increase, we anticipate that it will continue to undertake initiatives to provide sustained support for its consolidated business activities and keep the equity to capitalization ratio above 20% as it has issued about $300 million of FMBs earlier this year and moves ahead with plans for another $300 million FMB issuance in this offering to fund its capital spending.

Basin's prior capital budget of slightly more than $890 million of combined utility and non-utility capital spending for 2022-26 has increased to about $1.146 billion, primarily reflecting the estimated $229 million investment it plans to make by acquiring and owning a 30% interest in the NTEC project, a proposed 600-megawatt combined cycle power plant, which will be located in Superior, Wis. Basin is purchasing the ownership stake from ALLETE, Inc. which will retain a 20% share of NTEC, while Dairyland Power Cooperative retains its 50% share of NTEC. The planned investments in the utility's core electric G&T business represent about 68% of the planned consolidated capital spending. Aside from the planned NTEC investment, much of the core utility capital spending in 2022-26 will be for existing base load system and transmission system upgrades and new transmission projects.

During 2022-26, Basin expects capital spending for its primary non-utility subsidiaries, DGC and Dakota Coal Company (DCC) to comprise about 24% and 8%, respectively, of the consolidated capital spending plan. The amounts at DCC are levels consistent with normal maintenance and enhancements of existing DCC infrastructure. The aggregate amount at DGC represents a sizable increase from prior forecasts as assumptions include spending in 2023-25 will be about $204 million if the reformer project currently under consideration moves forward and a carbon capture and sequestration project could include an estimated $18.4 million investment in 2022. Adding a primary reformer at the Synfuels Plant would allow the facility to continue fertilizer production with or without the continuation of the coal gasification process. Even without the coal gasification operation, in addition to urea and anhydrous ammonia, certain other products at the facility could continue to be produced.

Importantly, Basin is currently negotiating with Bakken Energy about a potential sale of DGC's Synfuels Plant after signing a revised non-binding letter of intent in March 2022. That being said, there is no assurance that ongoing negotiations will lead to consummating a transaction. Also, if Basin moves ahead to consummate the sale of DGC's Synfuels Plant to Bakken Energy, it would not undertake the above outlined capital expenditures related to DGC.

As Basin proceeds with its various strategies, it maintains an overall good liquidity profile to backstop its commercial paper program and provide for other short-term working capital requirements. At December 31, 2021 Basin had about $391.4 million of unrestricted cash, $291.5 million of restricted and designated cash, of which $260.0 million is related to its revenue deferral program and about $785.0 million of unused capacity under its good quality external revolving bank credit agreements. Maintaining good liquidity is an integral part of Basin's credit profile in a commodity market downturn, particularly as its collateral posting requirements under interest rate hedging and other contractual arrangements at its core utility operations and DGC are more in play under rating trigger provisions should the cooperative's credit quality decline.

RATING OUTLOOK

Basin's stable rating outlook incorporates the ongoing pressure to maintain stronger consolidated credit metrics as it transitions to FERC regulation, asserts defenses in certain Class C member disputes and considers alternative strategies to address the riskier business profile at DGC. The outlook also incorporates mitigating factors for some of these credit challenges, including Basin's size relative to its peers, good liquidity, and the likelihood for maintaining strong financial results at the core electric G&T operations in line with the performance achieved during the last five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

- Basin's ratings are not likely to be upgraded during the next few years owing to its volatility and capital requirements of a substantial non-utility platform

- In the longer term, positive rating action could occur if Basin improves its consolidated business risk profile by reducing or eliminating exposures to DGC or increases its equity to total capitalization cushion to more than 25%, while demonstrating an ability to keep both its funds from operations (FFO) to interest and debt levels in excess of 2.0x and 8%, respectively, for a sustained period

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

- Basin's ratings could be downgraded if its future financing activities, wholesale power rate changes, strategic cost controls, revenue deferral program and capital rotation policy fail to counterbalance its incremental consolidated debt burden and riskier consolidated business profile

- Unexpected difficulties while transitioning to FERC stated rate setting and adding to owned generation capacity which leads to competitive challenges

- Weaker financial metrics, especially if on a consolidated basis FFO to interest and debt decline to less than 1.8x and 5%, respectively, or if equity to total capitalization decreases to less than 20% for an extended period of time

- Additional support of DGC by Basin's core electric G&T operations could also lead to negative ratings pressure at Basin

Basin Electric Power Cooperative is one of the largest electric generation and transmission cooperatives in the United States, which provides wholesale electric power sales to its 131 member rural electric systems who are its owners spread among nine states. Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which also has several non-utility subsidiaries, maintains its headquarters in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1309832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

