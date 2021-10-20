Moody's assigns A3 to Beth Israel Lahey Health's (MA) Ser. L; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 to Beth Israel Lahey Health's (MA) proposed Taxable Bonds, Series L (2021) and affirmed the A3 assigned to the organization's outstanding rated debt. Bonds will be issued in a par amount of $500 million and have an expected maturity of 2051. The organization will have approximately $1.7 billion of debt outstanding once the transaction closes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Beth Israel Lahey Health's (BILH) A3 rating reflects its large size and geographic coverage across the eastern Massachusetts market, anchored by a highly regarded academic medical center and quaternary level teaching hospital. The system will maintain its good market position in eastern Massachusetts, with numerous community hospitals ambulatory sites, and physician practices, and a strong reputation across a variety service lines. Although the market will remain competitive with BILH and its primary competitor holding roughly equal market share, BILH has a strong brand name and has positioned itself as a lower cost provider and an attractive partner for cost-sensitive segments of the market.

The organization continues to make progress merging the legacy organizations and advancing strategies to maintain care within the system and improve market share in certain service lines and geographies. BILH's comprehensive strategic planning process currently underway will result in new initiatives and capital spending priorities over the next several years, a portion of which may be funded with the proposed issuance. A new patient tower scheduled to open at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston in 2023 will provide additional capacity at the academic flagship, enabling volume expansion over the next several years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook acknowledges the progress BILH has made in implementing certain strategic objectives of the merger and the momentum this creates as the organization refreshes its multi-year strategic plan balanced against a still uncertain operating environment. We expect the organization to maintain or improve operating performance over the next year allowing it to absorb the additional debt without degradation to key leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in cash flow margin so that leverage metrics do not weaken despite additional debt from the current offering

- Growth in unrestricted liquidity that improves days cash and cash to debt ratios, even as strategic capital spending increases

- Articulation of capital spending plans that will not result in significant additional leverage absent commensurate cash flow growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve and sustain planned margin improvement

- Material additional debt absent commensurate cash flow growth

- Materially dilutive acquisition

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a revenue pledge; there is no mortgage pledge.

With the Series L offering BILH is introducing a springing covenant that will come into effect once a majority of bondholders have consented; the new covenant will likely not come into effect for several years. The change in the MTI is that an event of default would only occur if MADS coverage falls below 1.0x for two consecutive years.

Under the current MTI, debt service coverage below 1.0x is an event of default, coverage below 1.1x for two consecutive years requires a consultant call in.

There is no liquidity test.

The Obligated Group represents about 87% of consolidated BILH revenue and 90% of total assets. Obligated Group members include system hospitals and other assets; the academic faculty practice group, associated with BIDMC, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (HMFP), is not a member of the obligated group.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance debt and provide approximately $400 million of new money for strategic projects.

PROFILE

BILH is a 13 hospital system based in eastern Massachusetts. The system includes three academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, a highly regarded orthopedic hospital, several community hospitals, and numerous employed or affiliated physician practices and ambulatory locations. The system's primary academic medical center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is a Harvard affiliated teaching hospital and conducts significant research activities, receiving over $100 million annually in NIH funding. Lahey Clinic has a teaching affiliation with Tufts University School of Medicine.

