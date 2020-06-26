Moody's assigns A3 to Blue Ridge HealthCare System's (NC) Series 2020A; stable outlook

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 to Blue Ridge HealthCare System's (Blue Ridge) proposed $110 million Health Care Facilities Revenue and Refunding Revenue Bonds (Blue Ridge HealthCare) Series 2020A to be issued through the Public Finance Authority (WI) with a final maturity in 2050. At this time, Blue Ridge's outstanding revenue bonds rating of A3 is affirmed, affecting approximately $35 million of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 rating reflects expectations that Blue Ridge will sustain its recently improved financial performance following several years of weaker results relative to the organization's long-term track record, while maintaining leading market share in the primary service area. Liquidity will remain favorable relative to similarly rated peers, although leverage will increase considerably with the material increase in debt from the Series 2020A offering. The impact of the suspension of non-essential services during COVID-19 on Blue Ridge's small revenue base is a social risk under Moody's ESG classification although operating performance is expected to be sustained following continued strong expense controls. The organization will continue to derive credit support from its management agreement and strong integration with Atrium Health, which is a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification, and its conservative debt structure and lack of defined benefit pension plan will remain as long-term structural strengths. Blue Ridge will remain challenged by the organization's size compared to competitors, sizeable exposure to equities in the investment allocation and the introduction of increased construction risk as large capital projects begin.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has reduced revenues at Blue Ridge. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension given unknowns related to the full recovery period. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Blue Ridge will continue generating cash flow margins at approximately current levels and that absolute liquidity will moderate slightly but that the days cash position will remain strong as the system enters a period of elevated capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of improved operating performance and material enterprise growth

- Expansion of service lines or geographic reach resulting in overall growth and revenue diversification

- Sustained balance sheet improvement while demonstrating ability to support higher capital spending

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to meet budget and maintain balance sheet strength in post-COVID-19 environment

- Deterioration of system's competitive position

- Further incremental debt issuance absent commensurate growth in cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A fixed rate bonds will be secured by a pledge of net revenues of the obligated group, as defined in the bond documents. Only the members of the Obligated Group are liable to pay Obligations issued under the Master Indenture. The obligated group members are Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals Inc., Grace Lifecare, Inc., Grace Nursing Center, Inc, Valdese Nursing Home, Inc., and Blue Ridge HealthCare Medical Group, Inc. There is a negative lien pledge.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority d/b/a Atrium Health manages Blue Ridge Healthcare pursuant to a management services agreement; however, Atrium Health is not a member of the Obligated Group and will not be liable to pay Obligations issued under the Master Indenture or the 2020A Bonds.

Financial covenants in the Master Trust include a rate covenant of 1.2x historical debt service coverage ratio (calculated annually); if this measure falls below, a consultant is required. An Event of Default shall occur if the historical debt service coverage ratio is less than 1.00 for two consecutive Fiscal Years, unless it is as a direct or indirect result of a Force Majeure Event as defined in the MTI. Additional debt tests are also included.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Blue Ridge will use the proceeds of the 2020A Bonds to finance the cost of additional health care facilities, refund the Series 2010A and Series 2016A debt, and pay certain expenses of issuing the 2020A Bonds. Capital costs relate to the acquisition, construction, equipping and furnishing of new healthcare facilities at Blue Ridge's two campuses in Morganton, NC and Valdese, NC.

PROFILE

Blue Ridge is headquartered in Morganton, NC approximately 75 miles northeast of Charlotte. The system has two campuses operating 156 of 315 licensed beds; it provides inpatient services on the Morganton campus and outpatient services on the Valdese campus as well as primary and specialty physician care across 42 locations in Burke, McDowell and Caldwell counties in North Carolina. Blue Ridge is managed by Atrium Health, previously known as Carolinas HealthCare System.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

