Moody's assigns A3 to Boulder Community Health's (CO) Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 ratings to Boulder Community Health, CO's (BCH) proposed $54.9 million Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. At this time, we are also affirming the A3 ratings on BCH's outstanding parity debt. Bonds will be issued by the Colorado Health Facilities Authority. The rating actions affect $96.8 million of rated bonds. (Total debt outstanding, inclusive of unrated debt, is $150 million.) The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 is driven by the expectation that Boulder Community Health (BCH) will continue to benefit from a number of strengths, including: the leading market position in a favorable service area; strong clinical offerings; a history of very strong liquidity, and stable management. Following improved operating results in fiscal 2019, results in 2020 are showing significant pressure due to disruptions related to COVID-19. Nevertheless, following operational lows in April and May, results and volumes in June are expected to show significant improvement, and management expects results to return to historical levels by Q4 2020, or by early 2021. BCH is currently subject to a 1.25 times maximum annual debt service coverage covenant measured quarterly based on rolling 12-month results, and the failure to pass it is considered an event of default. The official calculation as of March 31, 2020 was 2.7 times. Despite initial concerns, management expects the calculation for June 30 to be 2.4 times, maintaining sufficient headroom to the covenant. BCH is subject to a number of additional challenges including: ongoing competition; high leverage; and challenging reimbursement. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCH's substantial credit strengths will provide long term stability, and enable the organization to substantially weather current challenges at the present rating level.

The most immediate current social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and reduced revenues for a number of months. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the outbreak given unknowns related to the restart of the economy, and the length of the recovery period. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, uncertain global economic outlook, and financial market volatility are continuing to create severe and extensive credit shocks across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are likely to remain a source of stress in the months ahead.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the A3 rating level is supported by BCH's strong liquidity, fundamentally solid market position, and the expectation that BCH will eventually be able to absorb the effects of the outbreak and return to historical operating levels. Nevertheless, there is a high degree of uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 given rapidly changing developments, the unknown length of the recovery, and the potential for longer-term economic fallout post containment. If the impact of coronavirus on BCH is more severe than currently contemplated, there could be additional credit concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improved operating performance

- Improved debt measures

- Maintenance of strong liquidity measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated

- Downturn in the economy

- Adverse outcome resulting from a covenant violation

- Failure to continue to improve operating performance

- Material increase in debt

- Unfavorable change in competitive environment

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of BCH. Concurrent with the Series 2020 financing, a new MTI will spring into place, which updates several provisions. The main financial covenant is a 1.1 times maximum annual debt service coverage test measured annually at the end of the fiscal year. Under the new provisions, an Event of Default would occur if maximum annual debt service coverage is below 1.0 times for two consecutive years. There are additional tests related to the bank agreements, including: a 1.25 times maximum annual debt service coverage test (measured semi-annually, changed from quarterly); a days cash on hand requirement of 100 days (measured semi-annually); and a debt to capitalization requirement of no more than 60% (measured semi-annually). BCH was in compliance as of the most recent measurement date on 3/31/2020, and expects to be in compliance on 6/30/2020.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020 bond proceeds will be used to refund prior debt and fund capital projects. Combined with the defeasance of other debt and the issuance of a direct placement earlier this month, total direct debt will not be increasing.

PROFILE

BCH is a not-for-profit health system serving as the primary provider of healthcare services in Boulder, Colorado. BCH operates a 167-bed acute care hospital, employs approximately 100 providers, and offers numerous clinics and outpatient services. BCH has a 62% market share in Boulder, and draws additional volumes from neighboring communities. Demographics in the area are generally favorable, which is reflected in BCH's advantageous payer mix consisting of 9.6% Medicaid, 45.5% Medicare, and 43.1% commercial. BCH faces competition within its broader service area from a number of local, regional, and national providers. In fiscal 2019, BCH generated $368 million of operating revenues, and captured 7,818 admissions. Approximately 60% of operating revenues were generated from outpatient services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

