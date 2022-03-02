Moody's assigns A3 to Burlington (City of) VT Electric Enterprise's Electric System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A3 rating to Burlington (City of) VT Electric Enterprise's forthcoming Electric System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A, with total bond proceeds of approximately $22 million. Burlington (City of) VT Electric Enterprise currently has nearly $65 million of outstanding debt, including approximately $19.2 million of revenue bonds, and $45.7 million of general obligation bond debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Burlington (City of) VT Electric Enterprise's (aka Burlington Electric Department (BED)) A3 rating is underpinned by its relatively diverse local economy and strong demand base that is anchored by the institutional presence of a major university and medical center, in addition to serving as the commercial center for a large geographic area. While BED has seen a material deteriorating trend in debt service coverage in recent years, plans to raise rates are expected to bring coverage back to levels commensurate with the A3 rating level. The credit profile additionally reflects the utility's competitive rates and diverse power supply mix that is 100% renewable under Vermont statutes, mitigating BED's exposure to existing and future carbon regulations. The rating is tempered by its customer concentration in the University of Vermont and regional medical center as well as reduced REC and electric sales in recent years that have driven weaker levels of liquidity and debt service coverage relative to historical levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable given our expectation that planned rate increases will be implemented, supporting financial metrics over the rating horizon, and given a continued recovery in the local economy following the impact of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Longer-term trend of adjusted debt service coverage greater than 1.75x

- Adjusted days liquidity greater than 100 days on a sustained basis

- Given the links to the City of Burlington, continued and sustained improvement in the city's financial position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Unsupportive PUC regarding cost recovery and planned rate increases

- Trend of adjusted debt service coverage less than 1.30x

- Adjusted days liquidity on hand of less than 90 days, on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the electric system. There is a 1.25 times rate covenant and the debt service reserve requirement is equal to maximum annual debt service on the senior revenue bonds. The department also has general obligation (GO) bonds that are expected to be repaid from electric department operating revenues. The rate covenant on the consolidated debt outstanding is 1.00 times. Per the General Bond Resolution, the claim on the revenues of the department by the revenue bondholders is prior to any claim of the GO bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2022 Series A will be used for the financing and refinancing of various improvements to the City of Burlington's electric system, fund the bond's debt service reserve fund, and pay for the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1905, BED is Vermont's largest municipally owned electric utility serving more than 21,000 customers. BED is the exclusive provider of electric service to the City of Burlington, an area of approximately 16 square miles, and the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington. BED is a department of the city government and is regulated by the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

