Moody's assigns A3 to CICT's euro medium-term note drawdown

Singapore, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to the HKD900 million notes issued by CMT MTN Pte. Ltd. under its existing euro-medium term note program, which is rated (P)A3. CMT MTN Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT, A3 negative). The notes are guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited in its capacity as a trustee of CICT.

The notes have a fixed coupon of 2.95% and mature on 18 February 2031.

The outlook on the rating is negative.

CICT will use the proceeds from the notes to refinance its existing borrowings and those of its subsidiaries, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CICT's A3 rating reflects the trust's leading position as the largest real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore (Aaa stable). The rating has also considered the trust's portfolio of quality assets across the retail, office and integrated development segments, which consistently have a diversified tenant base and occupancy rates stronger than the industry average.

The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that CICT's earnings will improve gradually over the next 12-18 months because of a reduction in rent relief provided to retail tenants, and higher contributions from its newly completed and acquired office spaces.

The negative outlook reflects CICT's high leverage and the uncertainty around the trust's financial policy and business strategy over the long term.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from related-party transactions between CICT and its sponsor, CapitaLand Investment. This risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the board, which mostly consists of independent directors. Furthermore, there is an alignment of interest between CICT and its sponsor because the latter has a stake of around 20% in the trust as of 31 December 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely because of the negative outlook. However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if the operating environment recovers and CICT improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted debt/total deposited assets remains below 45% and its adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 8.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CICT's rating if the operating environment further deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels, a decline in operating cash flow and a fall in asset valuations; or if CICT's credit metrics weaken over a period of time, such that its adjusted debt/total deposited assets exceeds 45%, its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains above 8.5x or its adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage falls below 3.0x. Any significant change in CICT's business risk profile due to acquisitions or expansions into higher-risk jurisdictions could strain the trust's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the second-largest REIT in the Asia-Pacific region, with a total portfolio property value of around SGD22 billion as of 31 December 2021. The trust listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2002. It has a portfolio of retail malls, office towers and integrated developments in Singapore and overseas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacintha Poh

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

