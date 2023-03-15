Moody's assigns A3 to CICT's euro medium-term note drawdown

Singapore, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a senior unsecured rating of A3 to the HKD755 million notes issued by CMT MTN Pte. Ltd. under its existing euro-medium term note program, which is rated (P)A3.

CMT MTN Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT, A3 negative). The notes are guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited in its capacity as a trustee of CICT.

The notes have a fixed coupon of 4.85% and will mature on 15 March 2033.

The outlook is negative.

CICT will use the proceeds from the notes to refinance its existing borrowings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CICT's A3 rating reflects its leading position as the largest real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore (Aaa stable). The rating is also based on the trust's portfolio of quality assets across the retail, office and integrated development segments, which have a diversified tenant base and occupancy rates above the industry average.

CICT has a track record of strong access to funding, and has manageable refinancing needs over the next 12-15 months because of proactive capital management. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that CICT's earnings will improve over the next 12-18 months because of higher contributions from acquisitions completed last year.

The negative outlook reflects CICT's elevated leverage and uncertainty around the trust's ability to balance deleveraging with its growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely because of the negative outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if CICT executes its growth strategy prudently and improves its credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/total deposited assets remains below 45% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 8.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CICT's rating if the operating environment further deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels, a decline in operating cash flow and a fall in asset valuations; or if CICT's credit metrics weaken such that its adjusted debt/total deposited assets exceeds 45%, its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains above 8.5x or its adjusted EBITDA interest coverage falls below 3.0x.

Any significant change in CICT's business risk profile due to acquisitions or expansions into higher-risk jurisdictions could strain the trust's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is Singapore's largest REIT by market capitalization. The trust was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2002. As of 31 December 2022, the trust had 21 properties in Singapore, two in Germany and three in Australia. The portfolio was valued at SGD24.2 billion as of 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

YuSheng Tay

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikash Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

