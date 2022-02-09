Moody's assigns A3 to CITIC Limited's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by CITIC Limited (A3 stable).

The notes will be issued under CITIC Limited's $9 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)A3.

CITIC Limited plans to use the proceeds for refinancing existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed issuance will not materially affect CITIC Limited's financial metrics, because we expect most of the proceeds will be used for refinancing," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The A3 issuer rating incorporates a four-notch uplift to the company's standalone credit strength, based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through CITIC Limited's parent, CITIC Group Corporation (CITIC Group, A3 stable), in times of need.

Moody's support assessment is underpinned by the systemic importance of CITIC Limited's financial services businesses to China's financial system, its close links with CITIC Group, and the track record of support from the company's parent and the Chinese government.

CITIC Limited's standalone credit strength is underpinned by the credit profile of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (CITIC Bank, Baa2 stable) and further supported by its broad lines of business, as well as CITIC Limited's strong financial flexibility and access to funding.

However, the company's standalone credit strength is constrained by the inherent risks associated with its financial services businesses and the weak financial profile of its cyclical business segments.

Given the recovery of the Chinese economy and high commodity prices, Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be around 5.2x in 2021, a slight improvement from around 5.4x in 2020, and to stay at the similar level in the next 12-18 months. CITIC Limited's total debt will likely be higher in the next one to two years because it will incur higher capital spending for strategic investments in the first two years of China's fourteenth five-year plan. The debt increase will be offset by projected EBITDA growth.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

In terms of environmental risk considerations, CITIC Limited has moderate exposure to environmental risks as it is engaged in resources and energy, steel and manufacturing businesses. Such risk is mitigated by CITIC Limited's climate commitment by strictly complying with the relevant regulations and laws, actively supporting green finance and establishing a green development plan. In addition, CITIC Limited's sound operating track record mitigates the company's exposure to accidents and environmental hazards.

In terms of governance considerations, CITIC Limited has high information transparency as it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In addition, its key subsidiaries, such as CITIC Bank and CITIC Pacific Special Steel, are publicly listed. CITIC Limited has maintained a prudent financial policy, as demonstrated by its ongoing deleveraging in recent years. Moreover, the company is supervised by its 100% state-owned parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, (1) the Chinese government's willingness and capacity to support CITIC Limited through its parent, CITIC Group, will remain broadly unchanged; (2) CITIC Bank's capital adequacy, profitability and liquidity will remain largely stable, while its asset quality and funding profile will not deteriorate significantly; and (3) the performance of CITIC Limited's other businesses will remain stable, and its management will handle its expansion prudently.

Moody's could upgrade CITIC Limited's rating if (1) CITIC Bank's fundamental credit profile improves, and (2) the business profile and financial leverage of CITIC Limited's non-banking businesses strengthen.

Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA declining below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's would downgrade CITIC Limited's rating if (1) CITIC Bank's credit profile materially deteriorates; (2) the credit profiles of its non-bank businesses weaken; or (3) the company's aggressive debt-funded acquisitions lead to a large rise in debt.

The credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying above 6.0x-6.5x over a prolonged period.

Moody's could downgrade CITIC Limited's rating, without a deterioration in its standalone credit strength, if the company's and CITIC Group's importance to the Chinese government decreases or if the government's ability to provide support weakens, as reflected by a downgrade of China's sovereign rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CITIC Limited's business portfolio is highly diversified, with operations in industries including financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering and contracting and real estate. Its consolidated assets totaled HKD9.7 trillion as of the end of December 2020, and its consolidated revenue for the full year of 2020 totaled HKD553 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yuting Liu, +86 (10) 6319 6530.

