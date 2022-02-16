Moody's assigns A3 to Carrollton, KY's Combined Utility Rev. Bonds and A3 issuer rating to the city

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A3 rating to the City of Carrollton, KY's $2.2 million Combined Utility System Revenue Bonds, Series of 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A3 issuer rating to the City of Carrollton. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge and is used as a reference rating for the revenue bonds. There is no debt associated with this security. After the sale, the city will have a total of $2.2 million of utility revenue debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 issuer rating reflects the city's heavy reliance on the return of surplus gas revenue from the Public Energy Authority of Kentucky (PEAK), of which the city is a dominant member. Carrollton's financial position is strong, however, which provides some cushion in case PEAK revenue is volatile. The city's tax base is otherwise limited and very concentrated, and resident wealth and incomes are below average and poverty is high. Although the city has no debt, it does have above-average adjusted net pension liabilities.
The utility system's A3 rating reflects the system's very concentrated service area, which is currently stable. Over 80% of system revenues are generated by four industrial companies. This is somewhat offset by the system's unlimited rate-setting authority and its ability to control expenditures should a major customer leave. Governance is a key driver of this initial rating action, reflecting management's demonstrated ability to maintain a healthy financial position and sound system operations. The system has a low debt burden and historically sound financial position characterized by strong debt service coverage and adequate liquidity.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base expansion (issuer rating)
- Strengthened income and wealth levels (issuer rating)
- Diversification of revenues (issuer rating)
- Reduction in long-term liabilities (issuer rating)
- Growth in system size (utility system rating)
- Strengthened resident income levels (utility system rating)
- Sustained increase in liquidity and coverage (utility system rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base deterioration (issuer rating)
- Reduction in revenues and/or liquidity (issuer rating)
- Significant increase in debt or long-term liabilities (issuer rating)
- Declines in coverage beyond current projections (utility system rating)
- Decreased liquidity (utility system rating)
- Significant increase in debt or capital needs (utility system rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The revenue bonds are payable from a net revenue pledge of the system. Legal bondholder protections include a 1.1x rate covenant on revenue bonds and KIA loans with an additional bonds test of the same. The debt service reserve will be funded at the lesser of the standard 3-prong test.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will fund the construction of an additional gas pipeline.
PROFILE
Carrollton is located in north central Kentucky along the Ohio River, about 50 miles from Louisville and 60 miles from Cincinnati. The system consists of wastewater collection and water, wastewater and natural gas distribution systems. It serves a variety of residential and commercial customers in the City of Carrollton and in other incorporated and unincorporated areas of Carroll, Trimble, Owen and Gallatin Counties in Kentucky. As of fiscal 2021, the system served 2,437 gas customers, 2,580 water customers and 3,253 wastewater customers.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lauren Von Bargen
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_NE
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Strungis
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_MIDWEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653