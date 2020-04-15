Moody's assigns A3 to China National Travel Service's proposed USD senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, April 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed
USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sunny Express Enterprises Corp.
— a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Travel Service Group
Corporation Limited (CNTS, A3 stable) — and unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by CNTS.
The rating outlook is stable.
The bond rating reflects Moody's expectation that CNTS will complete the
note issuance upon satisfactory terms and conditions, including
proper registrations with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
in China (A1 stable).
CNTS will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing
debt and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed notes will improve CNTS' liquidity and debt maturity profile,
without substantially impacting its credit metrics," says Chenyi
Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"In particular, the proposed notes will not change our expectation
of CNTS' leverage, because the proceeds will be mainly used
to refinance the company's existing debt," adds Lu who is
Moody's Lead Analyst for CNTS.
The broader fear of being exposed to the coronavirus and travel constraints
will reduce demand for CNTS' travel-related services.
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be manageable because CNTS
has solid financial buffers, including strong liquidity, to
weather a sharp decline in earnings. Moody's will continue
to monitor the situation.
Based on Moody's estimate, if the disruption continues for
three to six months from January 2020, CNTS' revenue will
decline by about 20% in 2020 but grow by about 10% in 2021.
Moody's therefore expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to register 2.1x-2.6x
over the next two years compared with Moody's forecasted 2.1x
in 2019 and 2.7x in 2018. This level of leverage remains
in line with the company's credit profile.
CNTS' strong liquidity is illustrated by its cash and deposits of RMB19.5
billion at 30 September 2019, which along with Moody's estimate
of the company's cash flow from operations of about RMB6.1
billion over the next 12 months, is more than enough to cover the
company's projected capital spending of RMB2.9 billion and short-term
maturing debt of RMB12.8 billion. Moreover, the company's
strong liquidity position is further strengthened by its solid relationships
with state-owned banks and strong access to the domestic capital
markets because of its state-owned background.
CNTS' A3 issuer rating is primarily driven by the company's
solid standalone credit quality, as captured by its Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of baa2.
CNTS' BCA of baa2 reflects (1) its strong and improving credit profile,
as a result of its fast-growing and cash-generative duty-free
operations; (2) the company's strong brand in China as a leading
travel services provider; (3) its record of more than 90 years in
the travel service industry in China; (4) the benefits of the steady
growth in demand for leisure travel in China; and (5) the company's
strong liquidity.
However, CNTS' BCA is constrained by (1) its exposure to the real
estate development market, which entails business risk; and
(2) the expansion in its tourist attraction businesses, leading
to execution risk.
The A3 issuer rating also incorporates a two-notch uplift based
on Moody's assessment of a strong level of support from and a very
high level of dependence on the Government of China in times of need.
The strong support assumption in times of need is underpinned by (1) the
government's full ownership of the company; (2) CNTS' strategic importance
to China's travel services industry, role in implementing the government's
strategy of stimulating private consumption, and key role in providing
travel document services to residents of Hong Kong (Aa3 stable),
Macao (Aa3 stable) and Taiwan (Aa3 stable); and (3) the high level
of reputational risk for the Chinese government should the company fail
to meet its obligations.
The assessment also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability
to provide support, as reflected by the A1 sovereign rating.
In terms of corporate governance, CNTS has a good track record and
demonstrated prudent financial management over the years. As a
wholly central government-owned enterprise, the company is
closely supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission.
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that over the next
two years (1) the company's credit metrics will be maintained at levels
that are appropriate for its current BCA; and (2) CNTS' strategic
importance to the travel services industry in China and provision of travel
document services to residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan will
remain intact, along with the Chinese government's ability to support
the company, as reflected by the stable outlook on the sovereign
rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's will upgrade CNTS' rating if its BCA improves, without
any material change in the support assessment.
The company's BCA could improve if leverage falls through higher earnings
and/or lower debt. Credit metrics indicative of an improvement
in its BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained
basis.
An upgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact
on CNTS' final rating, without an improvement in its BCA or an increase
in its strategic importance to the Chinese government.
Moody's will downgrade CNTS' rating if Moody's lowers its
BCA because of a material deterioration in its business or financial profile,
without any material change in the support assessment.
Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA
above 3.0x on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact
on CNTS' final rating, absent a material weakening in its role or
BCA, because its rating is resilient to a one-notch downgrade
of the sovereign rating.
The methodologies used in this rating were Business and Consumer Service
Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, China National Travel Service Group
Corporation Limited (CNTS) has three main business segments: travel
services, real estate development and financial services.
CNTS is a state-owned enterprise 90% owned by the State
Council of China and 10% owned by the National Council for Social
Security Fund of China, and supervised by the State-Owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
The company has two main subsidiaries: China Travel Service (Holdings)
Hong Kong Ltd (A3 stable) and China International Travel Service Corporation
Limited.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077