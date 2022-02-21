Moody's assigns A3 to China Tourism Group's proposed senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of A3 to the proposed
senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sunny Express Enterprises Corp.
— a wholly owned subsidiary of China Tourism Group Corporation Limited
(CTG, A3 stable). CTG will unconditionally and irrevocably
guarantee the proposed notes.
The rating outlook is stable.
CTG will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing
debt and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed notes will improve CTG's liquidity and debt maturity profile,
without substantially affecting its credit metrics," says Chenyi
Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"In particular, the proposed notes will not change our expectation
of CTG's leverage, because the proceeds will be mainly used to refinance
the company's existing debt," adds Lu who is Moody's Lead Analyst
for CTG.
CTG's issuer rating combines the company's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of baa2 and a two-notch uplift to reflect Moody's assessment
of a strong level of support from, and a very high level of dependence
on, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.
CTG's BCA of baa2 reflects: (1) its strong and improving credit
profile as a result of its fast-growing and cash-generative
duty-free operations; (2) its strong brand in China as a leading
travel services provider with more than 90 years of experience; (3)
steadily growing demand for leisure travel in China; and (4) its
strong liquidity.
However, CTG's BCA is constrained by its exposure to the real
estate development market, which entails business risks, including
the need to finance real estate inventory and higher revenue volatility.
Its BCA is also constrained by the expansion of its tourist attraction
business, leading to execution risks, such as project cost
overruns and delays; and the risk that it will take longer for the
segment to become profitable.
Moody's assumption of strong support for CTG in times of need is
underpinned by the government's full ownership of CTG and its strategic
importance to the development of the travel services industry in China.
The assessment also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability
to provide support, as reflected by the A1 sovereign rating.
Moody's forecasts CTG's revenue will increase about 29%
in 2021 and 25% in 2022, underpinned by an improvement in
China's economy that will underpin strong demand for its travel services
and duty-free business. The revenue growth assumption also
incorporates higher sales from CTG's real estate development business
as the company recognizes more revenue from the strong inventories it
built in previous years.
Moody's also expects revenue from CTG's duty-free business,
which accounted for 75% of its revenue in 2020, to increase
because of continued strong demand from its stores in Hainan, strong
online sales, a gradual improvement in international travel and
the expansion of its stores in China.
Moody's projects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to decline
to 18.0% over the next 12-18 months from about 24%
for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 because of the higher selling expenses
needed to increase revenue from its duty-free stores at airports.
These higher selling expenses will be limited by continued strong cost
and expense controls.
Moody's also projects that CTG's adjusted debt/EBITDA will
improve toward 2.0x-2.5x over the next 12-18
months from 3.0x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, supported
by strong earnings growth and a moderate decrease in debt. The
lower leverage will be a result of the company using its strong cash flow
from operations to pay down its debt. This level of leverage is
well positioned within its BCA, at baa2.
CTG's excellent liquidity reflects its cash and deposits of RMB25.1
billion as of the end of June 2021. This level, along with
Moody's expected cash flow from operations of RMB8.4 billion
in the next 12 months, is more than enough to cover Moody's
projected capital spending of RMB2.6 billion for CTG and the company's
short-term maturing debt of RMB11.1 billion.
Moreover, the company has good relationships with state-owned
banks and strong access to domestic capital markets, given its state-owned
background.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
From a governance perspective, CTG has demonstrated prudent financial
management over the years. As a wholly owned central government-owned
enterprise, CTG is closely supervised by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission in China.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that
over the next 12-18 months, CTG's credit metrics will remain
at levels that are appropriate for its current BCA; and its strategic
importance to the travel services industry in China will remain intact,
along with the Chinese government's ability to support the company,
as reflected by the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.
Moody's could upgrade CTG's rating if its BCA improves without
any significant change in the support assessment. The company's
BCA could improve if the company lowers its leverage by increasing its
earnings or reducing its debt, or both. Credit metrics indicative
of an improvement in its BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x
on a sustained basis.
An upgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate
impact on CTG's rating without an improvement in its BCA or an increase
in its strategic importance to the Chinese government.
Moody's could downgrade CTG's rating if its BCA is lowered
because of a significant deterioration in its business or financial profile
without any substantial change in the support assessment. Credit
metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x
on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate
impact on CTG's rating without a significant weakening in its role
or BCA because its rating is resilient to a one-notch downgrade
of the sovereign rating.
The methodologies used in this rating were Retail published in November
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, China Tourism Group
Corporation Limited (CTG) has three main business segments: travel
services, real estate development and financial services.
CTG is a state-owned enterprise that is 90% owned by the
State Council of China and 10% owned by the National Council for
Social Security Fund of China. The company is supervised by the
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
The company has two main subsidiaries: China Travel Service (Holdings)
Hong Kong Ltd (CTS, A3 stable) and China Tourism Group Duty Free
Corporation Limited, which were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
in September 2009.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
