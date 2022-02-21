info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A3 to China Tourism Group's proposed senior unsecured notes

21 Feb 2022

Hong Kong, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of A3 to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sunny Express Enterprises Corp. — a wholly owned subsidiary of China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG, A3 stable). CTG will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the proposed notes.

The rating outlook is stable.

CTG will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed notes will improve CTG's liquidity and debt maturity profile, without substantially affecting its credit metrics," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"In particular, the proposed notes will not change our expectation of CTG's leverage, because the proceeds will be mainly used to refinance the company's existing debt," adds Lu who is Moody's Lead Analyst for CTG.

CTG's issuer rating combines the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and a two-notch uplift to reflect Moody's assessment of a strong level of support from, and a very high level of dependence on, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.

CTG's BCA of baa2 reflects: (1) its strong and improving credit profile as a result of its fast-growing and cash-generative duty-free operations; (2) its strong brand in China as a leading travel services provider with more than 90 years of experience; (3) steadily growing demand for leisure travel in China; and (4) its strong liquidity.

However, CTG's BCA is constrained by its exposure to the real estate development market, which entails business risks, including the need to finance real estate inventory and higher revenue volatility. Its BCA is also constrained by the expansion of its tourist attraction business, leading to execution risks, such as project cost overruns and delays; and the risk that it will take longer for the segment to become profitable.

Moody's assumption of strong support for CTG in times of need is underpinned by the government's full ownership of CTG and its strategic importance to the development of the travel services industry in China. The assessment also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected by the A1 sovereign rating.

Moody's forecasts CTG's revenue will increase about 29% in 2021 and 25% in 2022, underpinned by an improvement in China's economy that will underpin strong demand for its travel services and duty-free business. The revenue growth assumption also incorporates higher sales from CTG's real estate development business as the company recognizes more revenue from the strong inventories it built in previous years.

Moody's also expects revenue from CTG's duty-free business, which accounted for 75% of its revenue in 2020, to increase because of continued strong demand from its stores in Hainan, strong online sales, a gradual improvement in international travel and the expansion of its stores in China.

Moody's projects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to decline to 18.0% over the next 12-18 months from about 24% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 because of the higher selling expenses needed to increase revenue from its duty-free stores at airports. These higher selling expenses will be limited by continued strong cost and expense controls.

Moody's also projects that CTG's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve toward 2.0x-2.5x over the next 12-18 months from 3.0x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, supported by strong earnings growth and a moderate decrease in debt. The lower leverage will be a result of the company using its strong cash flow from operations to pay down its debt. This level of leverage is well positioned within its BCA, at baa2.

CTG's excellent liquidity reflects its cash and deposits of RMB25.1 billion as of the end of June 2021. This level, along with Moody's expected cash flow from operations of RMB8.4 billion in the next 12 months, is more than enough to cover Moody's projected capital spending of RMB2.6 billion for CTG and the company's short-term maturing debt of RMB11.1 billion.

Moreover, the company has good relationships with state-owned banks and strong access to domestic capital markets, given its state-owned background.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

From a governance perspective, CTG has demonstrated prudent financial management over the years. As a wholly owned central government-owned enterprise, CTG is closely supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission in China.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months, CTG's credit metrics will remain at levels that are appropriate for its current BCA; and its strategic importance to the travel services industry in China will remain intact, along with the Chinese government's ability to support the company, as reflected by the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade CTG's rating if its BCA improves without any significant change in the support assessment. The company's BCA could improve if the company lowers its leverage by increasing its earnings or reducing its debt, or both. Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact on CTG's rating without an improvement in its BCA or an increase in its strategic importance to the Chinese government.

Moody's could downgrade CTG's rating if its BCA is lowered because of a significant deterioration in its business or financial profile without any substantial change in the support assessment. Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact on CTG's rating without a significant weakening in its role or BCA because its rating is resilient to a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating.

The methodologies used in this rating were Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG) has three main business segments: travel services, real estate development and financial services.

CTG is a state-owned enterprise that is 90% owned by the State Council of China and 10% owned by the National Council for Social Security Fund of China. The company is supervised by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The company has two main subsidiaries: China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Ltd (CTS, A3 stable) and China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited, which were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2009.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

