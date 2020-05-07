Moody's assigns A3 to Community College of Allegheny County, PA's Series of 2020 Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Community College of Allegheny County's proposed approximately $20 million College Revenue Bonds (Community College of Allegheny County Project), Series of 2020. The bonds will be issued by the Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority. Moody's maintains A3 ratings on approximately $96 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the A3 rating is based on the Community College of Allegheny County's very good strategic positioning, with historically strong financial support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) and Allegheny County (Aa3 stable), including capital expenses, which include debt service. CCAC's rating also incorporates its large operating scale for a community college, with the college serving a prominent role as a low-cost provider of higher education for the Pittsburg area, including providing specialized corporate training. Offsetting credit factors include multi-year trends of weakening operating performance, lagging growth in cash and investments, and the proposed increase in leverage.

The rating also considers the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

The university has projected a moderate decline in tuition revenue for fiscal 2020, largely offset by expense measures and CARES Act funds. At this point, management forecasts stable liquidity. Favorably, the university is equipped to offer online classes and is offering its full slate of classes for fall 2020. However, the pandemic could impact student enrollment and retention in fall 2020. CCAC's revenues are also dependent on state and county appropriations, which together accounted for over half of fiscal 2019 revenue and could fall due to the state and county's own budget pressures. Our rating incorporates the expectation that even if operating appropriations are reduced, the state and county's commitment to cover a portion of debt service will remain intact. The college's flexibility to respond to the disruption is weakened by modestly declining liquidity from increased capital expenditures related to its workforce development center.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the college will take actions to respond to potential revenue declines by adjusting expenses, sustaining financial stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved financial reserves relative to debt and operations

- Multiple years of stabilized or growing enrollment

- Sustained strengthening of operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak

- Inability over time to strengthen operating performance

- Further material declines in unrestricted liquidity

- Disruption or material reduction in funding from the Commonwealth or Allegheny County

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series of 2020 bonds and all outstanding revenue bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the college, payable from any revenues, including local sponsor and commonwealth subsidy payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Bonds will be used for: (1) providing funds for the acquisition, design, construction and furnishing and any other expenses related to the building of the new Allegheny Workforce Training Center, Phase Two and (2) to pay the costs of issuing and insuring the Bonds.

PROFILE

Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) is a large, open access institution that serves students in metropolitan Pittsburg and the Allegheny County region in western Pennsylvania. It is the second largest community college in Pennsylvania. In addition to the main campus in Pittsburg, the college has three other campuses and four off-campus centers. It served a fall 2019 enrollment of over 17,000 and had operating revenue of over $130 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Craig Sabatini

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

