Moody's assigns A3 to Delaware River Port Authority's (PA) $56.7 million Port District Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 to Delaware River Port Authority, PA's (DRPA) $56.7 million Port District Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. DRPA currently has approximately $75 million of pari-passu port district project (PDP) bonds outstanding, in addition to approximately $1 billion of senior lien revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 on DRPA's subordinate lien PDP bonds reflects the long track record of strong Moody's total net revenue DSCRs, which has been above the 1.2x rate covenant on the senior lien, coupled with the authority's strong liquidity position. The rating also reflects the essentiality of the authority's assets, which provide critical connectivity between major economic centers, primarily the mature Philadelphia metro area to the southern New Jersey region, supporting a robust traffic base but with limited prospects for strong traffic growth. The PDP bonds and the senior lien revenue bonds have their own fully funded debt service reserve fund. However, the subordinate lien rating is limited by the lack of a direct revenue stream on the PDP bonds and the lack of rate covenant.

The rating does consider the authority's strong market position as demonstrated by its ability to maintain adequate financial metrics throughout the pandemic. During the first year of the pandemic (i.e., 2020), traffic declined by 24%, while the Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) ridership declined by 64%. While traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, it has seen a material improvement since the peak of the pandemic in March through May of 2020 and currently sits at 92% of pre-pandemic levels, according to YTD results through August 2022. PATCO ridership recovery continues to lag behind despite seeing some improvement in 2022 and sits at approximately 47 to 49% of pre-pandemic levels. As a result of the improving traffic, Moody's total net revenue DSCR in fiscal 2021 increased to 1.51x from 1.30x in fiscal 2020. The authority's liquidity position as measured by days cash on hand also increased in fiscal 2021 to 735 days from 698 days in fiscal 2020. The rating reflects our expectation that financial metrics will gradually rebound to pre-pandemic levels, supported by continued traffic recovery and toll rate increases in the near future.

Constraining factors include the age of DRPA's assets which may require substantial investments beyond the current capital plan. The proposed 5-year capital plan for 2023-2027 ($729.6 million), which is expected to be approved by the board in November, is manageable and will be financed mostly with operating cash flow generation and liquidity reserves. Additionally, we expect subsidies from bridge toll revenues to PATCO to remain substantial over the next few years as passenger ridership recovery has been more challenging, and the remaining $3.4 million in federal relief funds fully drawn by the end of 2022 or early in the first quarter of 2023. Thus, a gradual depletion of the authority's liquidity position is expected and will largely depend on the authority's continued toll revenue recovery, along with planned toll rate increases, beginning in 2024.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DRPA will maintain a bond indenture DSCR of around 2.0x, a Moody's senior net revenue DSCR of around 1.75x, a total DSCR of at least 1.5x, and days cash on hand above 500 days.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increases in traffic volumes and revenues that lead to Moody's senior net revenue DSCR above 2.5x and Moody's total DSCR above 2.0x for a sustained period of time

- Stable liquidity profile while maintaining asset conditions and continuing with scheduled capital expenditure improvements

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Modestly declining traffic volumes and revenues or increased expenditure pressure that lead to Moody's senior net revenue DSCR below 1.6x and Moody's total DSCR below 1.4x for a sustained period of time

- Material deterioration in liquidity profile with cash on hand falling below 500 days

LEGAL SECURITY

Similar to outstanding PDP bonds, the Series 2022 refunding bonds are general corporate obligations of the authority, payable from all legally available revenues after payments on the authority's revenue bonds. They are backed by a cash-funded debt service reserve equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual debt service, or 10% of the bond proceeds.

The senior lien revenue bonds are payable from a senior lien on net revenues. The bonds are backed by a cash funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) sized at the lesser of maximum annual debt service (MADS) or 125% of average annual debt service. The revenue bond rate covenant is equal to the greater of 1) 105% of the debt service requirement of all revenue bonds plus required DSRF deposits, Maintenance Reserve Fund deposits and PATCO subsidies for a given fiscal year and 2) 120% of the debt service requirement for all revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Port District Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 will be use to (a) refund all of DRPA's Port District Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2012, (b) to fund a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, and (c) to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Delaware River Port Authority owns and operates a small regional network of four bridges crossing the Delaware river in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area: Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge, and Betsy Ross Bridge. In 2021, bridge tolls generated approximately 97% of the authority's operating revenue. DRPA also owns a rapid transit line which runs between Philadelphia and Lindenwold, New Jersey through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO). In 2021, the authority generated operating revenues of $321 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

