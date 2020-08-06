Moody's assigns A3 to Fairfield University's (CT) Series T bonds; outlook positive

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Fairfield University, CT's planned issuance of $25 million Revenue Bonds, Fairfield University Issue, Series T. These fixed rate bonds are scheduled to mature in 2050. Moody's affirms the A3 ratings on approximately $248 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A3 ratings reflect consistently strong surplus operations and growth in flexible reserves, which position the university well to manage the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related revenue declines. As a moderate-sized Catholic university in Connecticut, the university's enrollment strategy and relevant program offerings have led to steady growth in enrollment in recent years, driving increases in net tuition income. Prudent fiscal management that includes close oversight of expenses and budget contingencies also supports the rating. The above average donor support compared to peers underpins the university's very good strategic positioning. Offsetting factors include a high reliance on student charges and low yield on incoming freshmen, which expose Fairfield to shifts in student demand in a highly competitive environment. The rating also incorporates Fairfield's relatively high financial leverage relative to operating revenue.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. Favorably, Fairfield was able to absorb revenue declines in fiscal 2020, and while operating and cash flow margins will thin, preliminary estimates indicate that they will remain strongly positive. For fiscal 2021, the university has incorporated contingencies for potentially less favorable revenue trends, and it has identified further reductions in expenses that will be deployed if revenue declines more than anticipated. The university's solid liquidity with nearly one years' days cash on hand will help manage any potential near term enrollment volatility and financial weakening.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the expectation that Fairfield will manage through near-term budget challenges related to the coronavirus and that it will return to strong surplus operations supported by growth in net tuition revenue, will maintain sound liquidity, and will have no material additional debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth of revenue and financial reserves to reduce operating leverage and increase cushion to expenses

- Strong growth in revenue bolstered by a consistent rise in net tuition revenue in excess of expense growth

- Ongoing improvement in student demand including rising yield

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating cash flow, particularly if it erodes liquidity

- Weakening trends in enrollment and declines in net tuition per student

- Material increases in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The forthcoming series T bonds and existing bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university. The Series P bonds, which are expected to be refunded, have a debt service reserve fund and several covenants. Series T bonds will not have a debt service reserve or covenants currently associated with Series P bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for capital projects, to refund series P bonds and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1942, Fairfield University, a Jesuit Catholic institution, is a comprehensive private university offering undergraduate and graduate programs, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. The university enrolled approximately 4,852 students in fall 2019 and generated $242 million of revenue in fiscal 2019. It also houses an all-boys preparatory high school with around 800 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

