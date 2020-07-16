Moody's assigns A3 to Flying Horse Metropolitan District 2, CO's GOLT Series 2020A

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Flying Horse Metropolitan District 2, CO's $36.6 million General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, we have assigned an issuer rating of A2, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base, which is expected to expand further due to ongoing residential and commercial development, though the trajectory will likely temporarily slow due to economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Over the longer term, however, the base will benefit from stability provided by several nearby military installations. The rating also incorporates the very limited financial reserves held by both the district and the operating district, though this is partially mitigated by the overall narrow scope of operations, as well as the expectation that reserves will improve over the next eighteen months due to tax base growth and a recently increased operational tax rate cap. Finally, the rating reflects the above-average, though manageable, debt burden with slightly escalating debt service requirements.

The one notch distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the district's below sum sufficient coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) under the mill levy cap based on fiscal 2020 revenues; MADS coverage is expected to remain below 1x until at least fiscal 2022 at which point new homes that have been completed will be added to the tax roll. The MADS payment, however, does not occur until fiscal 2050.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district, as any potential declines to existing home values are expected to be moderate. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material growth in the district's tax base (issuer rating)

-A moderation of the debt burden (issuer rating)

-Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT rating)

-Improved debt service coverage (GOLT rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material additional debt issuance, leading to materially increased leverage (issuer rating)

-Contraction of the tax base (issuer rating)

-Inability of the district to build reserves to satisfactory levels in fiscals 2020 and 2021 (issuer rating)

-Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT rating)

-Material reduction in coverage of annual debt service obligations (GOLT rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are limited tax general obligations of the district, secured by and payable from pledged revenues which consist of a 30 mill property tax and specific ownership taxes. The district's 30 mill property tax may be adjusted with changes in the residential property equalization rate, thus the current adjusted maximum rate is 33.398 mills. The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) using a surety policy established at the lessor of MADS, 1.25x average annual debt service and 10% of principal, which, based on the current structure, will equate to maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund prior obligations issued by the district, as well as the Series 2005 bonds issued by the operating district. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to reimburse the developer for public infrastructure improvements.

PROFILE

The District currently contains approximately 1,083 acres and is located in the City of Colorado Springs (Aa2), near Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, and the Air Force Academy. The district and Flying Horse Metro District No. 3 serve as financing districts, while District No. 1 serves as the operating district. The district is within the boundaries of El Paso County School District 20 (Academy), CO (Aa2).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

