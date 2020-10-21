Moody's assigns A3 to Goodhue County Education District 6051, MN's COPs; outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigns an A3 rating to Goodhue County Education District 6051, MN's $13.5 million Taxable Refunding Certificates of Participation (COPs), Series 2020A. Following the sale, the district will have $13.8 million in COPs outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the relatively limited financial flexibility given a lack of taxing authority, narrow liquidity, high reliance on state aid and elevated leverage related to long term debt and pension burdens. The rating also reflects the district's stable market position as a provider of essential special education services to six Minnesota (Aa1 stable) school districts. An additional key driver of the district's rating is its governance structure which is supported by long-term membership agreements and the member's interest in maintaining the district facilities and services.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Goodhue County Education District 6051. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook primarily reflects the member districts' continued participation in the education cooperative and the commitment to fund the long-term obligations as outlined in the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA). We do not expect material changes in the district's operating model or liquidity position in the near future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial and sustained increases in revenue and enrollment

- Materially improved liquidity

-Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weakening of operating liquidity

- Withdrawal of member districts

- Increased leverage and pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The COPs are secured by a pledge of lease payments from the district, subject to annual appropriation. The certificates are not a general obligation of the district or its member districts and the full faith and credit and ad valorem taxing powers of the member districts are not pledged to the payment of the lease payments. The district does not have any taxing authority.

Payments of the principal of and interest on the certificates will be made solely from amounts derived under the terms of the lease, including lease payments. Lease levy obligations are calculated by determining the percent of Weighted Average Daily Membership (WADM) for each member district, which is applied to the total lease costs related to the district buildings that are used exclusively for instruction of students. Each member district currently allocates a portion of its respective lease levy funds to pay its respective share of the current facilities. In addition, the member districts are authorized, but are not obligated, to raise revenue through a capital tax levy of up to $212 per adjusted pupil unit to pay for their respective share of the lease payments. Pursuant to the JPA, a member district shall not be permitted to withdraw from the Member Agreement prior to June 30 of the year in which full payment of the Certificates, or any obligation refunding the Certificates is made. The JPA and or the Member Agreement may be amended by agreement of all member districts, and could be amended to provide for withdrawal on an earlier date.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A certificates will be used to advance refund the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation, Series 2014A (maturities 2021 through 2039) for interest cost savings. The Series 2014A COPs were originally issued to finance improvements to the district's school facilities.

PROFILE

The district was established in 1991 for the purpose of providing cooperative special education programs and educational support to its Member Districts, to reduce costs to these local districts and improve the array of services offered to each district through cooperation and sharing of resources under a joint-power agreements (JPA). The boundaries of the district are located in Dakota (Aaa stable), Dodge, Goodhue (Aa2), Olmsted (Aaa stable), Rice, Steele, and Wabasha Counties, encompassing all of its member districts receiving services. The district is headquartered in the city of Red Wing (Aa2), Minnesota. Enrollment for the six member districts totals about 7,600 students while the education district's enrollment count totals about 90.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

