Moody's assigns A3 to Henan Water's proposed USD bond

Hong Kong, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD senior unsecured bond to be issued by Henan Water
Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (A3 stable).
Henan Water will use the proceeds from the proposed bond for project investments,
refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Henan Water's A3 issuer rating considers the Henan government's
capacity to support (GCS) score of a2 and the company's specific characteristics
affecting Henan government's propensity to support, which results
in a one-notch downward adjustment from Henan government's
GCS score.
Henan government's GCS score reflects its status as a province with direct
reporting lines to the central government, along with its modest
level of development, small debt burdens and operating deficits,
and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking
risk.
Henan government's propensity to support Henan Water reflects the
latter's strategic importance as the sole platform for water conservancy
and water resource project investment and operations in the province;
and the strong and predictable government payments it receives from the
central and provincial governments to cover most of the investments for
projects of national significance.
Nevertheless, the company's rating is constrained by its relatively
small asset scale when compared with other provincial local government
financing vehicles (LGFVs) and its high debt to support its massive policy-driven
capital spending for water conservancy projects.
The proposed USD bond issuance will not have a material impact on Henan
Water's overall credit profile because the issuance amount is small
relative to its total debt and part of the proceed will be used to refinance
the company's existing debt.
Henan Water's rating also considers the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors:
Henan Water is exposed to moderate environmental risks, as its water
supply operations are threatened by drought, water diversion and
pollution. These risks also enhance Henan Water's essential position
in securing raw water for one of the most populated provinces in China
with limited water resources.
Henan Water bears moderate social risks as its engagement in large-scale
water conservancy project investments could affect the health and safety
of the province's residents.
Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as Henan
Water is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of Henan
government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned
entity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on Henan Water's issuer rating reflects the stable
outlook on China's sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that
the Henan government's capacity to provide support will remain strong;
and Moody's expectation that Henan Water's strategic importance
to and close links with the provincial and central governments are unlikely
to change over the next 12-18 months.
The rating could be upgraded if 1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded;
2) the Henan government's GCS score strengthens; or 3) Henan
Water's strategic importance or access to government support strengthens,
for example as a result of a substantial increase in scale.
The rating could be downgraded if 1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded;
2) the Henan government's GCS score weakens, which could be
the result of a material weakening in its economic or financial profile,
or its ability to coordinate timely support; 3) there are material
adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weakens
the adequacy and timeliness of government payments on a sustained basis;
4) there is a material weakening in Henan Water's policy function,
such that its strategic importance or access to government support weakens;
or 5) the company engages in high-risk, competitive or leveraged
businesses outside its role as water conservancy service provider for
Henan province.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (Henan
Water) is the sole water conservancy state-owned enterprise within
Henan province and is 100% owned by the Henan provincial government.
Henan Water's business activities include investing in and operating
water conservancy projects, water supply and sewage treatment,
project pre-funding, real estate and other businesses.
The local market analyst for this rating is Cindy Yang, +86
(106) 319-6570.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cedric Lai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077