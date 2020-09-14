Moody's assigns A3 to Henan Water's proposed USD bond

Hong Kong, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured bond to be issued by Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (A3 stable).

Henan Water will use the proceeds from the proposed bond for project investments, refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Henan Water's A3 issuer rating considers the Henan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2 and the company's specific characteristics affecting Henan government's propensity to support, which results in a one-notch downward adjustment from Henan government's GCS score.

Henan government's GCS score reflects its status as a province with direct reporting lines to the central government, along with its modest level of development, small debt burdens and operating deficits, and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking risk.

Henan government's propensity to support Henan Water reflects the latter's strategic importance as the sole platform for water conservancy and water resource project investment and operations in the province; and the strong and predictable government payments it receives from the central and provincial governments to cover most of the investments for projects of national significance.

Nevertheless, the company's rating is constrained by its relatively small asset scale when compared with other provincial local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and its high debt to support its massive policy-driven capital spending for water conservancy projects.

The proposed USD bond issuance will not have a material impact on Henan Water's overall credit profile because the issuance amount is small relative to its total debt and part of the proceed will be used to refinance the company's existing debt.

Henan Water's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors:

Henan Water is exposed to moderate environmental risks, as its water supply operations are threatened by drought, water diversion and pollution. These risks also enhance Henan Water's essential position in securing raw water for one of the most populated provinces in China with limited water resources.

Henan Water bears moderate social risks as its engagement in large-scale water conservancy project investments could affect the health and safety of the province's residents.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as Henan Water is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of Henan government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on Henan Water's issuer rating reflects the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that the Henan government's capacity to provide support will remain strong; and Moody's expectation that Henan Water's strategic importance to and close links with the provincial and central governments are unlikely to change over the next 12-18 months.

The rating could be upgraded if 1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; 2) the Henan government's GCS score strengthens; or 3) Henan Water's strategic importance or access to government support strengthens, for example as a result of a substantial increase in scale.

The rating could be downgraded if 1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; 2) the Henan government's GCS score weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; 3) there are material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weakens the adequacy and timeliness of government payments on a sustained basis; 4) there is a material weakening in Henan Water's policy function, such that its strategic importance or access to government support weakens; or 5) the company engages in high-risk, competitive or leveraged businesses outside its role as water conservancy service provider for Henan province.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (Henan Water) is the sole water conservancy state-owned enterprise within Henan province and is 100% owned by the Henan provincial government.

Henan Water's business activities include investing in and operating water conservancy projects, water supply and sewage treatment, project pre-funding, real estate and other businesses.

The local market analyst for this rating is Cindy Yang, +86 (106) 319-6570.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

