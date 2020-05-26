Moody's assigns A3 to Hysan (MTN) Limited's USD MTN drawdown; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hysan (MTN) Limited under its USD2.5 billion medium-term note (MTN) program, rated (P)A3.

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hysan Development Co., Ltd. (Hysan, A3 stable). Hysan will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Hysan's issuer rating stands at A3, which mainly reflects the company's stable recurring income and high profitability, underpinned by its high-quality investment properties in Hong Kong's prime shopping district of Causeway Bay," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "This factor mitigates the group's high geographic concentration."

As of 31 March 2020, the occupancy rate of Hysan's Hong Kong office and retail properties remained high at around 95%.

The rating also recognizes the company's prudent financial management, which is in turn underpinned by its low debt leverage and strong liquidity profile over the years.

"Although Hysan's debt leverage will increase in 2020 due to weaker earnings amid the economic recession and pandemic-led disruptions, the ratio will remain robust," says Lau, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Hysan.

Moody's expects Hysan's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to rise to 3.5x in 2020 from 1.2x in 2019, and its EBITDA interest coverage to fall to 6.4x from 11.8x over the same period.

These forecasts reflect Moody's expectation of (1) an effective 15%-20% decline in Hysan's retail rental income in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession in Hong Kong; (2) a modest annual growth in the company's office rental income; and (3) an assumption that the note proceeds will be used for investments. Despite the challenges ahead, such metrics still support Hysan's A3 issuer rating.

Hysan's ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Hysan's operations as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings also consider the concentration of Hysan's ownership in its parent, Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is effectively controlled by the Lee family. This factor is balanced by the company's conservative financial policy and maintenance of a healthy financial profile over the years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hysan will continue to pursue a conservative approach in its expansions, which will help it maintain its solid operating performance and financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company: (1) further enhances its scale, asset quality and lowers its geographic concentration; (2) maintains its strong liquidity profile, with cash and committed bank facilities that are more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt and committed capital spending; and (3) maintains its strong credit metrics, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 2.5x-3.0x.

On the other hand, Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if the Hong Kong retail environment sees a significant downturn that affects Hysan's stable operations and occupancy; and/or the company carries out aggressive debt-funded expansion, such that its net debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x-6.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/REITs-and-Other-Commercial-Real-Estate-Firms--PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hysan Development Co., Ltd. invests in commercial and residential properties in Hong Kong. It is one of the largest commercial landlords in the territory's Causeway Bay district. As of 31 December 2019, the company was 41% owned by Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is controlled by the founding family of Mr Lee Hysan.

