Moody's assigns A3 to Hysan (MTN) Limited's USD MTN drawdown; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed USD
senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hysan (MTN) Limited under its USD2.5
billion medium-term note (MTN) program, rated (P)A3.
The rating outlook is stable.
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hysan
Development Co., Ltd. (Hysan, A3 stable).
Hysan will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Hysan's issuer rating stands at A3, which mainly reflects
the company's stable recurring income and high profitability, underpinned
by its high-quality investment properties in Hong Kong's
prime shopping district of Causeway Bay," says Stephanie Lau,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "This factor
mitigates the group's high geographic concentration."
As of 31 March 2020, the occupancy rate of Hysan's Hong Kong
office and retail properties remained high at around 95%.
The rating also recognizes the company's prudent financial management,
which is in turn underpinned by its low debt leverage and strong liquidity
profile over the years.
"Although Hysan's debt leverage will increase in 2020 due to weaker
earnings amid the economic recession and pandemic-led disruptions,
the ratio will remain robust," says Lau, who is also Moody's
Lead Analyst for Hysan.
Moody's expects Hysan's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to rise to 3.5x
in 2020 from 1.2x in 2019, and its EBITDA interest coverage
to fall to 6.4x from 11.8x over the same period.
These forecasts reflect Moody's expectation of (1) an effective
15%-20% decline in Hysan's retail rental income
in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession in
Hong Kong; (2) a modest annual growth in the company's office
rental income; and (3) an assumption that the note proceeds will
be used for investments. Despite the challenges ahead, such
metrics still support Hysan's A3 issuer rating.
Hysan's ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Hysan's
operations as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The ratings also consider the concentration of Hysan's ownership in its
parent, Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is effectively controlled
by the Lee family. This factor is balanced by the company's conservative
financial policy and maintenance of a healthy financial profile over the
years.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hysan will
continue to pursue a conservative approach in its expansions, which
will help it maintain its solid operating performance and financial metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company: (1) further
enhances its scale, asset quality and lowers its geographic concentration;
(2) maintains its strong liquidity profile, with cash and committed
bank facilities that are more than sufficient to cover its short-term
debt and committed capital spending; and (3) maintains its strong
credit metrics, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 2.5x-3.0x.
On the other hand, Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings
if the Hong Kong retail environment sees a significant downturn that affects
Hysan's stable operations and occupancy; and/or the company
carries out aggressive debt-funded expansion, such that its
net debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x-6.0x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/REITs-and-Other-Commercial-Real-Estate-Firms--PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hysan Development Co.,
Ltd. invests in commercial and residential properties in Hong Kong.
It is one of the largest commercial landlords in the territory's
Causeway Bay district. As of 31 December 2019, the company
was 41% owned by Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is controlled
by the founding family of Mr Lee Hysan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Stephanie Lau
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077