Moody's assigns A3 to INTEGRIS Health Obligated Group (OK) Ser. 2020A, 2020B, and 2020C; outstanding debt downgraded to A3 and A3/P-2; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 to Integris Health Obligated Group's (OK) (Integris) proposed $550 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2020, $64.76 million Health System Revenue Refunding Bonds (INTEGRIS Obligated Group) Series 2020B and $64.77 million Health System Revenue Refunding Bonds (INTEGRIS Obligated Group) Series 2020C. The bonds are expected to have final maturities of 2051, 2032, and 2032, respectively. It is anticipated that the Series 2020B and Series 2020C variable rate bonds will have takeout periods of three years or greater. Simultaneously, Moody's downgrades INTEGRIS outstanding rated debt to A3 and A3/P-2 from A2 and A2/P-1, respectively. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade and assignment of the A3 reflects a material increase in debt that will result in proforma financial leverage and debt affordability weaker than peers and historical levels as the system experiences recent financial challenges from managing uncertainties related to volume recovery and COVID-19. Multiple in flight strategies will require deft oversight as management seeks to create a more centralized operating system, improve financial performance, execute a long-term plan for the Portland Avenue campus, invest in an expansive ambulatory strategy, and grow the system's geographic footprint. Offsetting some of these challenges are the immediate impacts of both CARES act funding which helped relieve operating cash flow pressure as well as Medicare Advance payments which helped stabilize the balance sheet. Our analysis incorporates an expectation that the Medicare Advance payments will eventually be recouped. Likewise, in the months leading up to the pandemic, Integris showed a material improvement in performance, giving an early indication that the turnaround strategies embarked upon by management were gaining traction. Additionally, the system's wide array of tertiary services, particularly at the flagship, will help anchor its position in the increasingly competitive market of Oklahoma City.

The downgrade of Integris' short term P-2 rating from P-1 reflects the decline in the system's overall credit quality and long term rating with the issuance of the proposed 2020 plan of finance. The P-2 rating incorporates Moody's market access cash flow approach to longer-term variable rate instruments and our assessment of the ability of INTEGRIS to pay the purchase price of the mandatory tender when due at the end of the mandatory tender "window". We anticipate the 2015B Windows bonds will be refunded with the 2020 plan of finance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that system will continue to implement turnaround strategies that stabilize performance as demonstrated in the months leading up to the pandemic. Additionally, the stable outlook hinges upon maintenance of solid monthly days cash on hand even as the system evaluates growth opportunities. State plans for Medicaid expansion will contribute to more favorable, longer term operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in leverage metrics

- Further diversification of revenue streams resulting in a reduction of reliance on governmental payors

- Continued and durable improvement in operating performance

- Short term rating: improvements in Integris' credit quality that results in an upgrade to the long term rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increases in debt beyond the 2020 offering

- Reductions in margins that reflect a new lower level of performance

- Loss of market share

- Financially dilutive M&A strategies

- Adverse shift in payor mix that leads to increase in uncompensated care

- Short term rating: material adverse changes to Integris' access to capital markets

- Short term rating: downgrade of the long term rating below Baa1

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by revenues of the obligated group. The obligated group is made up of Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris South Oklahoma City Hospital Corporation (d/b/a Integris Southwest Medical Center), Integris Rural Health and Integris Health Edmond. The obligated group represents approximately 74% of total net revenue of INTEGRIS Health.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proposed 2020 plan of finance will refund Series 2015B, 2013A, 2013B and 2015C bonds, pay off the current outstanding lines of credit, increase liquidity, and pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Integris is a large ($2bn) health system, with a large clinic and physician footprint primarily concentrated in the Oklahoma City market.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

