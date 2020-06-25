Moody's assigns A3 to Intuit's proposed sr unsecured notes; outlook remains stable

$2 billion of proposed notes rated
New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Intuit Inc.'s ("Intuit") A3 senior unsecured
rating and assigned an A3 rating to Intuit's proposed senior unsecured
notes. The outlook remains stable.
The net proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to partially fund
the cash portion of the acquisition funding for Credit Karma, Inc.
("Credit Karma"). On February 24, Intuit announced
it would acquire Credit Karma for $7.1 billion in equal
portions of cash and Intuit stock. The transaction is expected
to close in the second half of calendar 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Although the $2 billion note offer will drive Intuit's
debt up substantially, debt to EBITDA is still expected to remain
below 1.5 times over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to
the A3 senior unsecured rating affirmation," said Edmond DeForest,
Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The A3 senior unsecured rating incorporates Moody's expectations
for high single digit organic revenue growth, ongoing customer expansion,
robust EBITDA margins approaching 30%, debt to EBITDA remaining
below 1.5 times and approaching $2.0 billion of free
cash flow.
All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.
In addition, capitalized software costs are expensed.
The TurboTax consumer do-it-yourself ("DIY")
tax filing service and QuickBooks small business accounting software have
high customer retention rates, leading market share and wide brand
recognition in their operating segments. Although Intuit operates
mostly in the US and Canada, the high growth of non-US Quickbooks
Online subscribers provides evidence that the company can expand its addressable
market and geographic scope, providing support for the high revenue
growth expectations. Profitability expansion could be limited by
investments in customer support, marketing and research and development
required for Intuit to maintain and expand its service offerings and competitive
position. TurboTax revenues and profits are normally concentrated
in the fiscal third quarter ending April; however, in 2020,
TurboTax financial results will be spread into the fiscal fourth quarter
ending July due to the US tax filing deadline extension to July 15,
2020. Quickbook's growth rate may slow substantially in 2020
and 2021 due to the adverse impacts of the current recession on its small
business customers.
Intuit's revenue base is smaller and more concentrated than a number of
other A3 rated companies. However, Intuit is very large and
more profitable compared to its direct competitors in DIY consumer tax
filing services and small business accounting software. That said,
indirect small business software competitors include Microsoft Corporation's
(Aaa stable) Excel and Alphabet Inc.'s (Aa2 stable) Google
Sheets.
Adding the Credit Karma products and brand to Intuit's TurboTax,
QuickBooks and Mint businesses could accelerate revenue, customer
and average revenue per subscriber growth rates, balancing the negative
credit impact of incremental debt to fund the acquisition. Moody's
anticipates the $3.55 billion of cash needed to fund the
acquisition will come from the net proceeds of the proposed notes,
cash on hand as of April 30, 2020 and the free cash flow generated
between now and the acquisition closing expected later this year.
The coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook,
low oil prices and asset price volatility have created a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The small business software sector has been significantly affected by
the shock given the sensitivity of small businesses to customer demand
and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Moody's considers Intuit's liquidity profile excellent.
The company had about $4 billion of cash and current investments
as of April 30, 2020. Moody's anticipates appraoching
$2.0 billion of annual free cash flow, although the
majority of free cash flow is generated by the consumer tax business during
fiscal third quarter (ending April). There was full availability
under its $1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility,
which matures in May 2024, as of April 30, 2020. The
company has $350 million outstanding under a term loan coming due
in February 2021.
A subsidiary of Intuit maintains a $300 million secured revolving
credit facility due February 2022 (unrated). Advances under this
secured revolving credit facility are used to fund a portion of the loans
made to qualified small businesses through Quickbooks Capital.
The secured subsidiary revolving credit facility is secured by cash and
receivables of the subsidiary and is non-recourse to Intuit Inc.
As a software and services company, Intuit's environmental
risks are considered low. Intuit's SaaS products are supported
by databases of highly sensitive consumer tax and small business financial
information. The company must maintain a reputation for safety
in order to preserve its leading market position. A data breach
could be detrimental to its business. To date, reputational
risks surrounding data security have been managed well. Moody's
notes the company's history of returning cash to shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases. Moody's considers Intuit's
financial policies balanced and predictable.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of high
single digit revenue growth, an expanding customer base, debt
to EBITDA below 1.5 times and excellent liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Intuit expands its revenue scale and
addressable market through expanded geographic scope and increased service
offerings while maintaining high ongoing revenue and subscriber growth,
solid profits, modest financial leverage and balanced financial
policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth or customer expansion
stalls, profitability rates or free cash flow levels decline,
debt to EBITDA is expected to remain above 1.5 times for an extended
period or there is a shift to more aggressive financial policies that
favor shareholders to the detriment of creditors including large acquisitions
or shareholder returns before Credit Karma has been integrated.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Issuer: Intuit Inc.
.Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed
A3
.Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3
Outlook, remains Stable
Intuit, based in Mountain View, CA, provides tax and
accounting software and related services for consumers and small to medium
sized businesses under the TurboTax and QuickBooks brands, professional
tax software and consumer financial management service Mint.com.
Credit Karma is a free credit and financial management platform which
features free tax preparation, monitoring of unclaimed property
databases and a tool to identify and dispute credit report errors.
All of Credit Karma's services are free to its consumer members.
Credit Karma earns revenue from advertisements pushed to its members and
from lead generation agreements with advertisers. Revenue for the
12 months ended December 31, 2019 was about $1 billion.
Moody's expects Intuit's fiscal 2021 (ends July) revenue will
exceed $8 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edmond DeForest
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653