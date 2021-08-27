Moody's assigns A3 to Kansas Power Pool's Electric Utility Revenue Bonds Series B & C, 2021; outlook is stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Kansas Power Pool's (KPP) $2.855 million Electric Utility Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series B, 2021, and $5.72 million Taxable Electric Utility Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series C, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating primarily reflects the weighted average credit quality of the 24 KPP participants whose credit quality approximates the low-A and high-Baa or equivalent credit profile benefiting from the long-dated nature of the all-requirement, take-and-pay contracts which have unlimited step-up provision should a defaulting member stop paying and leave the pool. Importantly, KPP's willingness to implement rate increases when necessary, including its prompt response to the recent weather-related event and their historical robust financial performance, which sets rates to target a 1.3x fixed charge coverage ratio supports the rating.

The rating also considers KPP's adequate resource risk management, with a balanced fuel mix and capacity consisting of ownership in a large combined cycle unit, use of many of its members' small generating units and several power purchase agreements with wind power generators. KPP-owned generation was key to mitigating extraordinary costs caused by Winter Storm Uri. The rating incorporates the fact that KPP was able to quickly restore its liquidity position to historical levels after obtaining $18 million from the Kansas State Treasurer City Utility Interest Loan Program. In February 2021, the agency's liquidity profile deteriorated significantly owing to material unexpected costs associated with the Winter Storm Uri.

KPP is exposed to carbon transition risk as coal-fired generation capacity currently represents nearly 18% of KPP's energy needs, though the rating acknowledges it will materially reduce when the agency replaces its imminently terminating contracted coal capacity with gas-fired reciprocating engines transmission project and a 1 MW energy storage project.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that KPP will maintain a robust liquidity position and coverage levels well-above KPP's internal target of 1.3x, coupled with the expectation that participant's weighted average credit quality will remain at the low-A and high-Baa or equivalent credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Participants' weighted average quality materially improves

- Fixed charge coverage ratio averages above 2.0x and liquidity averages well above 200 days cash on hand on a sustainable basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material additional unforeseen costs associated with the February winter storm that further reduces the agency's liquidity position

- Participants' weighted average credit quality materially deteriorates

- Significant revenue reduction or increased operating expenses such that fixed charge coverage ratio declines below 1.2x

- Liquidity position materially drops to below 60 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a limited obligation of KPP payable solely out of the system's net revenues derived from the full requirements Power Purchase Contracts with each of the 24 signatory participants. These contracts obligate the participant to source all their power needs from KPP and to pay a proportionate share of KPP's operating expenses, including debt service costs. Participants are not able to terminate the contract and their obligations to pay their respective share of KPP's costs continues even if KPP terminates the contract due to the Participant's default. KPP Participants under the Power Purchase Contracts have an unlimited step-up obligation to cover any defaulting member's share of costs should the defaulting member stop paying and leave the pool. Bondholders benefit from a cash funded debt service reserve fund requirement that is sized at the lesser of the standard three prong test. KPP has a 1.10 times net revenue rate covenant and additional bonds test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds (Electric Utility Revenue Bonds, Series B, 2012; Electric Utility Revenue Bonds, Series A, 2013; Electric Utility Revenue Bonds, Series A, 2012; and Taxable Electric Utility Revenue Bonds, Series C, 2012), fund debt service reserve accounts and to pay costs of the issuance of the new sale.

PROFILE

The Kansas Power Pool is a take-and-pay joint action agency supplying energy needs to 24 city utility participants spread throughout central and eastern Kansas. The 24 member participants have entered into joint agreements dedicating current and future electric resources to the pool to facilitate planning, scheduling, dispatching, power purchase, and acquisition ownership interests in generating facilities. The members are obligated to maintain adequate customer rates and energy resources to meet their commitments to the pool. Each of the 24 members receiving services signed twenty-year power purchase contracts with the KPP for all of their wholesale energy needs.

