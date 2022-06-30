Moody's assigns A3 to LG Chem's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by LG Chem, Ltd. (A3 stable).

The outlook on LG Chem is stable.

LG Chem plans to use the proceeds to finance new eligible green bond projects in accordance with the company's green financing framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"LG Chem's A3 ratings reflect the company's operating stability, supported by its solid market position in the Asian petrochemical market and improving business diversification, underpinned by the high revenue visibility into its fast-growing battery business," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The ratings also reflect the company's sound financial metrics and a significant financial buffer against external shocks and its sizable capital spending," adds Yoo.

These strengths are partly offset by the cyclical nature of the company's core businesses, its high capital spending needs and execution risks in its battery business.

Moody's expects LG Chem's annual adjusted EBITDA to remain robust at KRW6.5 trillion-KRW8.0 trillion over 2022-23. This level of earnings is significantly higher than its levels reached before 2021, mainly because incremental earnings at the company's battery business will partly offset a moderation in profitability at its petrochemical business. The company reported record-high adjusted EBITDA of KRW7.9 trillion in 2021, supported by strong earnings in its petrochemical business.

At the same time, Moody's expects LG Chem's large cash holdings of around KRW14.1 trillion as of 31 March 2022, which accounted for about 96% of the company's reported consolidated debt, will enable the company to contain its debt growth at a manageable level, despite its ambitious capital spending over the next few years mainly to expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery capacity.

Consequently, Moody's expects LG Chem's adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain sound at 2.0x-2.5x over 2022-23, slightly higher than 1.9x in 2021. This level of financial leverage is consistent with the company's A3 ratings, particularly considering its large cash buffer.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, LG Chem's petrochemical business is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, while its battery business is exposed to risks associated with responsible production, as evidenced by the company's ongoing large provision expenses since 2019 attributed to battery fires. However, its global market-leading EV battery business benefits from the global carbon reduction trend.

As for governance risks, the ratings consider the company's aggressive investment appetite, although this risk is mitigated by its reasonably prudent financial policy, as evidenced by its ongoing non-debt-funding activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that LG Chem will maintain sound financial metrics over the next 1-2 years, underpinned by its large cash buffer.

Moody's could upgrade LG Chem's ratings if (1) the company grows its battery business strongly without material product quality issues, while maintaining adequate profitability; (2) its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 1.5x on a sustained basis through contained debt increases; and (3) the company maintains good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade LG Chem's ratings if the company's financial leverage remains weak, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis. Any evidence of significant operational problems at its battery business could also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LG Chem, Ltd. is a major Asian producer of a diverse mix of commodity and specialty chemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, ABS, engineering plastics, acrylate, plasticizers, synthetic rubbers, PVC and specialty polymers. The company is also engaged in the advanced materials and pharmaceutical businesses. LG Chem owns 81.8% of LG Energy Solution, Ltd., which is the leader in the global EV battery industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

