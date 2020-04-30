Moody's assigns A3 to Lam Research's proposed sr unsec debt; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A3 senior unsecured
rating to Lam Research Corp. ("Lam")'s proposed debt offering.
Proceeds will be used to repay $1.25 billion of revolving
credit borrowings and to prefund the company's $800 million
debt maturity in June 2021. The ratings outlook is unchanged at
stable.
Assignments:
Issuer: Lam Research Corp.
Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Lam's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong to leading
positions in the deposition, etch and clean sectors of the $50
billion plus semiconductor equipment market, solid credit metrics,
and excellent liquidity profile. After declining last year after
three years of growth, we expect the wafer fabrication equipment
market will grow in the low double-digit percentages in 2020.
The increase will be driven by driven by ongoing strength in the foundry
and logic markets (44% of system demand in the most recent quarter),
steady improvement in the NAND memory market (40%) and recovery
in the DRAM market (16%). The sector consists of a few major
competitors where incumbency positions or "tools of record" support generally
stable market share positions within primary sub-segments of the
market. While the sector will remain subject to cyclical demand,
volatility will decline because of the broadening end markets for semiconductors
and the consolidation within the customer base, which limits irrational
capacity additions that have contributed to historical boom and bust cycles.
Lam's good track record of operating performance, cash flow generation
through industry cycles and financial strength allows it to invest steadily
in research and new product development during downturns so that it is
well positioned during better environments. We project Lam's adjusted
gross debt to EBITDA will remain under 2 times over the next year with
more than $2 billion of free cash flow, and free cash flow
to debt in excess of 25% while balance sheet cash remains above
$6 billion. Lam has zero commercial paper borrowings but
in mid-March did fully draw down on its $1.25 billion
revolving credit facility that matures in 2022.
The stable outlook reflects expectations that Lam will maintain its strong
market positions and continue to demonstrate consistent business execution
and a conservative financial posture through industry cycles.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if we believe there is the prospect for
sustained improvement in profitable market share and operating performance
beyond a cyclical uplift. Additional positive rating drivers include
the maintenance of a liquid balance sheet and low financial leverage.
Ratings could be downgraded if Lam were to experience a sustained erosion
of market share, which would indicate the loss of technological
leadership and execution. Also, a departure from conservative
fiscal practices, cash balances sustained below $1.5
billion, or adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.5x
could cause ratings pressure.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety. That said,
Lam Research and semiconductor equipment companies in general, are
likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility
can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics,
and the potential for supply chain disruptions. Lam Research has
low levels of environmental and social risks, consistent with the
overall sector. The company's financial policies are conservative,
including maintaining low financial leverage in all business environments
and maintaining an excellent liquidity profile with cash that approximates
or exceeds debt.
For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Lam Research Corp., headquartered in Fremont, California,
is one of the world's leading suppliers of semiconductor equipment to
the semiconductor industry. With $9.6 billion of
revenues for the twelve months ended March 2020, the company maintains
market leadership or strong positions in its primary markets of etch,
deposition, and clean equipment.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
