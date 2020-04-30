Moody's assigns A3 to Lam Research's proposed sr unsec debt; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to Lam Research Corp. ("Lam")'s proposed debt offering. Proceeds will be used to repay $1.25 billion of revolving credit borrowings and to prefund the company's $800 million debt maturity in June 2021. The ratings outlook is unchanged at stable.

Assignments:

Issuer: Lam Research Corp.

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lam's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong to leading positions in the deposition, etch and clean sectors of the $50 billion plus semiconductor equipment market, solid credit metrics, and excellent liquidity profile. After declining last year after three years of growth, we expect the wafer fabrication equipment market will grow in the low double-digit percentages in 2020. The increase will be driven by driven by ongoing strength in the foundry and logic markets (44% of system demand in the most recent quarter), steady improvement in the NAND memory market (40%) and recovery in the DRAM market (16%). The sector consists of a few major competitors where incumbency positions or "tools of record" support generally stable market share positions within primary sub-segments of the market. While the sector will remain subject to cyclical demand, volatility will decline because of the broadening end markets for semiconductors and the consolidation within the customer base, which limits irrational capacity additions that have contributed to historical boom and bust cycles.

Lam's good track record of operating performance, cash flow generation through industry cycles and financial strength allows it to invest steadily in research and new product development during downturns so that it is well positioned during better environments. We project Lam's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will remain under 2 times over the next year with more than $2 billion of free cash flow, and free cash flow to debt in excess of 25% while balance sheet cash remains above $6 billion. Lam has zero commercial paper borrowings but in mid-March did fully draw down on its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility that matures in 2022.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that Lam will maintain its strong market positions and continue to demonstrate consistent business execution and a conservative financial posture through industry cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if we believe there is the prospect for sustained improvement in profitable market share and operating performance beyond a cyclical uplift. Additional positive rating drivers include the maintenance of a liquid balance sheet and low financial leverage.

Ratings could be downgraded if Lam were to experience a sustained erosion of market share, which would indicate the loss of technological leadership and execution. Also, a departure from conservative fiscal practices, cash balances sustained below $1.5 billion, or adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.5x could cause ratings pressure.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Lam Research and semiconductor equipment companies in general, are likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, and the potential for supply chain disruptions. Lam Research has low levels of environmental and social risks, consistent with the overall sector. The company's financial policies are conservative, including maintaining low financial leverage in all business environments and maintaining an excellent liquidity profile with cash that approximates or exceeds debt.

For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018

Lam Research Corp., headquartered in Fremont, California, is one of the world's leading suppliers of semiconductor equipment to the semiconductor industry. With $9.6 billion of revenues for the twelve months ended March 2020, the company maintains market leadership or strong positions in its primary markets of etch, deposition, and clean equipment.

