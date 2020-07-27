Moody's assigns A3 to Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, Inc., NY's Series 2020A and 2020B bonds; outlook revised to negative

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 ratings to the proposed $140 million Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A (Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.) issued by the Trust for Cultural Resources of the City of New York on behalf of Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, Inc. and the proposed Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, Inc. Taxable Bonds, Series 2020B that will have a proposed par amount ranging from $40 million to $73 million depending on market conditions. We also affirm the A3 rating on approximately $88 million of outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative is driven by significant operational disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, which we consider a social risk under our ESG framework. Multiple revenue streams will be disrupted through the fall and potentially beyond as seasons, performances, and events are cancelled for both those operated by LCPA and its constituent organizations. While management has taken rapid and proactive action to adjust expenses, already weak operating performance could fall further through at least fiscal 2021.

The affirmation and assignment of the A3 rating is based on LCPA's globally recognized brand, and strong donor support, including support from a high-profile board. Total cash and investments of $290 million as of fiscal 2019 and monthly liquidity of $111 million, or 288 monthly days cash on hand, provides LCPA with strong flexibility to absorb projected near term operating losses. Further, prior to the pandemic, management had demonstrated a commitment to improving previously weak operating performance. With the current proposed issue, LCPA is also reducing debt structure risks, highlighting a path to strengthened financial strategies. These strengths are offset by a highly capital intensive business model resulting in elevated leverage.

There is significant uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of financial disruption caused by the pandemic, both directly for LCPA and its constituent organizations. Active fiscal management during the pandemic will be a key credit consideration.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of credit deterioration if the impact of the coronavirus and the deteriorating global economic outlook place prolonged downward pressure on key revenue sources including event income, investment income, and philanthropy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Marked and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Substantial gain in total cash and investments including unrestricted liquidity

- Significant improvement in debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Sharper revenue, liquidity or total wealth declines than expected because of the pandemic

- Significant reduction in donor support

- Increased financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

LCPA's obligation under the loan agreement is a general, unsecured obligation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A bonds will refund the variable rate Series 2008-A direct placement bonds. Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will fund either a partial or full termination of the swaps associated with the 2008-A bonds.

PROFILE

Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, Inc. is a world class performing arts complex located on 16 acres in New York City. There are over 40 on-campus venues including approximately 20 theaters, including concert halls, and film studios. LCPA also has ties to the City of New York that owns or has an easement to various components of the LCPA campus, including the Josie Robertson Plaza. Additionally, various New York City officials serve in an ex officio capacity on the board. LCPA generated operating revenue of $135 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

