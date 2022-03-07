Moody's assigns A3 to Main Street Natural Gas, Inc. Gas Supply Revenue Bonds Ser. 2022A

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a A3 rating to Main Street
Natural Gas, Inc. (the Issuer), Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2022A (the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the Bonds takes into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) (A3) as guarantor
for payments due under (1) the Prepaid Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement
(GPA) and (2) the Back-End Commodity Swap;
(ii) the credit quality of Citibank, N.A. (Aa3) as
provider of the Funding Agreement;
(iii) the credit quality of the provider of the investment agreement provided
for the debt service account (such provider, if any, will
initially be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds
and will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and
(iv) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Upgrade of the long-term rating of Citigroup's senior
unsecured obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Downgrade of the long-term rating of Citigroup's senior
unsecured obligations.
• Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of Citibank,
N.A.'s senior unsecured obligations.
• Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of the investment
agreement provider (if any).
Bond proceeds will be used to prepay the Gas Supplier (Citi Prepaid Energy,
LLC (CPE)) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas on
a monthly basis over a 30-year period. The Issuer will sell
gas acquired under the GPA to the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (the
Gas Purchaser) under a Natural Gas Supply Agreement. The Bonds
will, at issuance, bear interest at a fixed rate for an initial
long-term rate period and pay interest semi-annually.
The initial long-term rate period is expected to end on November
30, 2029 and the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the
business day following such date. The mandatory tender is expected
to be funded with remarketing proceeds. In the event of a failed
remarketing, the GPA terminates resulting in a liquidation payment
guaranteed by Citigroup, which is sufficient, together with
other monies expected to be available in the debt service fund,
to redeem the Bonds. Moody's rating terminates upon the mandatory
purchase date at the end of the initial long-term rate period.
During the long-term rate period, a failed remarketing occurs
if (i) on the last day of the current reset period preceding the mandatory
purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement,
firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds,
or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the
Bonds is not delivered to the trustee by the fifth business day preceding
such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a
mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase
date.
Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the
Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas on a monthly
basis in daily quantities specified in such agreement. The Issuer
will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis,
of delivered natural gas to the Gas Purchaser pursuant to the Natural
Gas Supply Agreement. The monthly price payable by the Gas Purchaser
under the Natural Gas Supply Agreement will be equal to the Index Price
for such month less a specified discount (the Contract Price).
A failure on the part of the Gas Purchaser to pay for the delivered gas
may result in a shortfall in the amounts required to be paid to the Commodity
Swap Counterparty (PEP MS22A, LLC). In the event there is
a deficiency on the second business day prior to any interest payment
date or principal payment date, the indenture instructs the Trustee
(US Bank Trust Company, National Association) to demand an advance
under the Funding Agreement provided by Citibank, N.A..
Under the Funding Agreement, Citibank, N.A.
is obligated to make up such deficiency (up to an amount equal to the
highest two months of gas volumes at the fixed price under the commodity
swap) which amount shall be sufficient to pay debt service.
In addition, if the Gas Purchaser defaults in its payment,
the Trustee shall instruct the Gas Supplier to immediately suspend delivery
of gas and to begin remarketing gas on a monthly basis. A monthly
remarketing of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier to make
a minimum payment at least equal to the Contract Price.
If the Gas Supplier fails to deliver gas for any reason including a force
majeure, the Gas Supplier is obligated to make payments to the Issuer
at least equal to the Index Price. This amount will be sufficient
to pay debt service and amounts owed under the commodity swap.
All payment obligations of the Gas Supplier under the GPA are guaranteed
by Citigroup.
Since the revenues received from gas sales to the Gas Purchaser are variable
and the payments due on the Bonds are fixed, the Issuer is entering
into a front-end commodity swap with the Commodity Swap Counterparty,
pursuant to which the Issuer receives fixed payments in exchange for the
floating payments calculated using the applicable Index Price.
In addition, CPE and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter
into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to
the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis
from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Counterparty) the terms of
the commodity swap. Payments by CPE under the Back-End Commodity
Swap are at least equal to payments owed to the Issuer by the Swap Counterparty
on the commodity swap. CPEs payments under the Back-End
Commodity Swap are guaranteed by Citigroup up to an aggregate maximum
amount of two months of the highest volume of gas at the fixed price payable
under the Back-End Commodity Swap. If (i) the Swap Counterparty
must demand a payment under the Citigroup guaranty, (ii) the Swap
Counterparty receives one or more such payments from Citigroup and (iii)
by the 20th day of the month following CPE's failure to pay,
CPE has failed to provide a replacement guaranty and confirmation of the
rating on the Bonds, then the Back-End Commodity Swap shall
automatically terminate. Termination of the Back-End Commodity
Swap due to a default by CPE is an automatic triggering event under the
GPA.
All payments to be made by CPE under the Back-End Commodity Swap
are deposited monthly with a custodian under a custodial agreement.
If the Swap Counterparty fails to make a required payment under the commodity
swap, the custodian is required, under the terms of the custodial
agreement, to deliver to the Trustee the funds provided by CPE on
the Back-End Commodity Swap. Such funds will be applied
by the Trustee in the same manner as payments made by the Commodity Swap
Counterparty and such funds will be sufficient to pay debt service on
the Bonds. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty
is not a factor in the rating assigned to the Bonds.
Automatic triggering events under the GPA include, but are not limited
to: (i) bankruptcy of the Gas Supplier; (ii) failure of the
Gas Supplier to make a required payment under the GPA; (iii) failure
(a) of the Issuer to replace the commodity swap or (b) of CPE to replace
the Back-End Commodity Swap within 120 days following an event
of default or termination event if the Commodity Swap Counterparty is
the defaulting party; (iv) termination of the Back-End Commodity
Swap if CPE is the defaulting party; (v) a remediation event has
occurred with respect to 100% of the total contract quantity;
and (vi) a failed remarketing has occurred.
An Automatic Triggering Event or a termination of the GPA at the option
of either the Issuer or Gas Supplier will cause the GPA to terminate as
of the Early Termination Date, which is the last day of the month
following the month in which such event occurred. On the Early
Termination Date, the Gas Supplier will make the Liquidation Payment,
which is sufficient, together with other monies expected to be available
in the debt service fund, to redeem the Bonds at the amortized value
of the Bonds. Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed
on the first day of the month following the Early Termination Date.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds
Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
