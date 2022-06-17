Moody's assigns A3 to Main Street Natural Gas, Inc., Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2022B

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Main Street Natural Gas, Inc. (the Issuer), Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Bonds takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) (A3) as guarantor for payments due under (1) the Prepaid Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement (GPA) and (2) the Back-End Commodity Swap;

(ii) the credit quality of Citibank, N.A. (Aa3) as provider of the Funding Agreement;

(iii) the credit quality of the provider of the investment agreement (if any) provided for the debt service account (such provider will initially be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds and will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and

(iv) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

? Upgrade of the long-term rating of Citigroup's senior unsecured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

? Downgrade of the long-term rating of Citigroup's senior unsecured obligations.

? Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of Citibank, N.A.'s senior unsecured obligations.

? Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement provider (if any).

Bond proceeds will be used to prepay the Gas Supplier (Citi Prepaid Energy, LLC (CPE)) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas on a monthly basis over a 30-year period. The Issuer will sell gas acquired under the GPA to the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (the Gas Purchaser) under a Natural Gas Supply Agreement. The Bonds will, at issuance, bear interest at a fixed rate for an initial long-term rate period and pay interest semi-annually. The initial long-term rate period is expected to end on May 31, 2030 and the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the business day following such date. The mandatory tender is expected to be funded with remarketing proceeds. In the event of a failed remarketing, the GPA terminates resulting in a liquidation payment guaranteed by Citigroup, which is sufficient, together with other monies expected to be available in the debt service fund, to redeem the Bonds. Moody's rating terminates upon the mandatory purchase date at the end of the initial long-term rate period.

During the long-term rate period, a failed remarketing occurs if (i) on the last day of the current reset period preceding the mandatory purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement, firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds, or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered to the trustee by the fifth business day preceding such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase date.

Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas on a monthly basis in daily quantities specified in such agreement. The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered natural gas to the Gas Purchaser pursuant to the Natural Gas Supply Agreement. The monthly price payable by the Gas Purchaser under the Natural Gas Supply Agreement will be equal to the Index Price for such month less a specified discount (the Contract Price).

A failure on the part of the Gas Purchaser to pay for the delivered gas may result in a shortfall in the amounts required to be paid to the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In the event there is a deficiency on the second business day prior to any interest payment date or principal payment date, the indenture instructs the Trustee (US Bank Trust Company, National Association) to demand an advance under the Funding Agreement provided by Citibank, N.A.. Under the Funding Agreement, Citibank, N.A. is obligated to make up such deficiency (up to an amount equal to the highest two months of gas volumes at the fixed price under the commodity swap) which amount shall be sufficient to pay debt service.

In addition, if the Gas Purchaser defaults in its payment, the Trustee shall instruct the Gas Supplier to immediately suspend delivery of gas and to begin remarketing gas on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Contract Price.

If the Gas Supplier fails to deliver gas for any reason including a force majeure, the Gas Supplier is obligated to make payments to the Issuer at least equal to the Index Price. This amount will be sufficient to pay debt service and amounts owed under the commodity swap. All payment obligations of the Gas Supplier under the GPA are guaranteed by Citigroup.

Since the revenues received from gas sales to the Gas Purchaser are variable and the payments due on the Bonds are fixed, the Issuer is entering into a front-end commodity swap with the Commodity Swap Counterparty, pursuant to which the Issuer receives fixed payments in exchange for the floating payments calculated using the applicable Index Price.

In addition, CPE and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Counterparty) the terms of the commodity swap. Payments by CPE under the Back-End Commodity Swap are at least equal to payments owed to the Issuer by the Swap Counterparty on the commodity swap. CPEs payments under the Back-End Commodity Swap are guaranteed by Citigroup up to an aggregate maximum amount of two months of the highest volume of gas at the fixed price. If (i) the Commodity Swap Counterparty must demand a payment under the Citigroup guaranty, (ii) the Swap Counterparty receives one or more such payments from Citigroup and (iii) by the 20th day of the month following CPE's failure to pay, CPE has failed to provide a replacement guaranty and confirmation of the rating on the Bonds, then the Back-End Commodity Swap shall automatically terminate. Termination of the Back-End Commodity Swap due to a default by CPE is an automatic triggering event under the GPA.

All payments to be made by CPE under the Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian under a custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty fails to make a required payment under the commodity swap, the custodian is required, under the terms of the custodial agreement, to deliver to the Trustee the funds provided by CPE on the Back-End Commodity Swap. Such funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty and such funds will be sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the rating assigned to the Bonds.

Automatic triggering events under the GPA include, but are not limited to: (i) bankruptcy of the Gas Supplier; (ii) failure of the Gas Supplier to make a required payment under the GPA; (iii) failure (a) of the Issuer to replace the commodity swap or (b) of CPE to replace the Back-End Commodity Swap within 120 days, in each case following an event of default or termination event if the Commodity Swap Counterparty is the defaulting party; (iv) termination of the Back-End Commodity Swap if CPE is the defaulting party; (v) a remediation event has occurred with respect to 100% of the total contract quantity; and (vi) a failed remarketing has occurred.

An Automatic Triggering Event or a termination of the GPA at the option of either the Issuer or Gas Supplier will cause the GPA to terminate as of the Early Termination Date, which is the last day of the month following the month in which such event occurred. On the Early Termination Date, the Gas Supplier will make the Liquidation Payment, which is sufficient, together with other monies expected to be available in the debt service fund, to redeem the Bonds at the amortized value of the Bonds. Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed on the first day of the month following the Early Termination Date.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

