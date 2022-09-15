Moody's assigns A3 to Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. new unsecured notes

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A3 ratings to the new senior unsecured notes issued by Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., a subsidiary of Medtronic plc ("Medtronic") that will be offered in a registered offering. There are no changes to the existing ratings of the rated subsidiaries of Medtronic, including the A3 senior unsecured rating of Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., Medtronic, Inc., and Covidien International Finance S.A. Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A.'s Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook for all entities remains unchanged at stable.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay, redeem, or repurchase at or prior to maturity a Medtronic's upcoming 2022 and 2023 debt maturities, and for general corporate purposes. The offering will lengthen the Medtronic's debt maturity profile and is expected to be largely leverage neutral, with the exception of some fees paid.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A.

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Medtronic's A3 rating reflects its position as one of the world's largest medical device companies with revenue exceeding $31 billion. Medtronic also has sizable franchises in its Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Diabetes, and Medical Surgical portfolios. Each operating unit is highly diversified and amongst the market leaders. Medtronic also benefits from its significant global presence with almost half of its revenue outside the US, and one third of revenue in emerging markets. Moody's expects the company to maintain low financial leverage with debt/EBITDA maintained in the high two times range. The rating also reflects the company's excellent liquidity with approximately $9 billion of cash and short-term investments which provides Medtronic with significant financial flexibility. Medtronic's ratings are constrained by industry-wide challenges including customer pricing pressure and soft hospital utilization trends as well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare. The company's ratings are also constrained by its commitment to significant shareholder distributions and Moody's expectation that the company will remain acquisitive or consider other portfolio management strategies.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Medtronic will maintain low financial leverage in the high two times range and earnings will largely remain stable even with continued challenges from potential coronavirus variants and global supply chain challenges.

ESG considerations are a factor in Medtronic's ratings. Medical device companies face moderate social risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Most recently, in June 2021, Medtronic announced it would stop the distribution and sale of its HeartWare Ventricular assist devices (HVAD) following a Class I recall (the most serious type issued by the FDA). As of April 29, 2022 the company had approximately $0.3 billion of accrued litigation charges. With respect to governance while Medtronic does not have a public leverage target it has a long track record of maintain low leverage with some temporary increases related to acquisition. The company has a commitment to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and opportunistic share repurchase.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to demonstrate continued revenue and earnings growth. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company exhibits successful execution of ongoing operating cost savings initiatives. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to experience weakness in earnings, increasing litigation risks or rising challenges from supply chain challenges. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues more aggressive financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 3 times.

Medtronic plc (the parent holding company for Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., and its subsidiaries) is one of the global leaders in the medical device industry, participating in several high technology segments of the market. These include cardiovascular, medical surgical, diabetes, and neuroscience. Revenue exceeded $31 billion in the last 12 month period ended July 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

