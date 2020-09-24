Moody's assigns A3 to Medtronic's new Euro notes offering

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned A3 ratings to the Euro denominated senior unsecured notes offering of Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., a guaranteed intermediate holding company subsidiary of Medtronic plc ("Medtronic"). All of Medtronic's existing ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the company's upcoming 2021 and 2022 debt maturities, to repay other indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The offering will lengthen the company's debt maturity profile and will be largely leverage neutral, with the exception of some premiums paid.

Ratings assigned:

Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A.

New EUR senior unsecured notes, A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Medtronic's A3 rating reflects its large scale with revenues of approximately $28 billion as well as industry-leading market positions in several therapeutic areas. Medtronic offers high-technology cardiac, spine, neurology, diabetes and vascular products. Medtronic also benefits from its sustained record of product innovation and expansion in emerging markets which will help drive future growth. Moody's expects the company to maintain low financial leverage with debt/EBITDA normalizing towards 3 times over the next 12 to 24 months as the immediate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The rating also reflects the company's excellent liquidity with approximately $13 billion of cash and short term investments which provides Medtronic with significant financial flexibility. Medtronic's ratings are constrained by industry-wide challenges including customer pricing pressure and soft hospital utilization trends as well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare. The company's ratings are also constrained by its commitment to significant shareholder distributions and Moody's expectation that the company will remain acquisitive.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Medtronic's earnings will recover over the next 12-24 months such that leverage will decline to 3 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to demonstrate continued revenue and earnings growth. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company exhibits successful execution of ongoing operating cost savings initiatives. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to experience weakness in earnings or increasing litigation risks. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues more aggressive financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 3 times.

Medtronic plc (the parent holding company for Medtronic, Inc. and its subsidiaries) is one of the global leaders in the medical device industry, participating in several high technology segments of the market. These include cardiology, spine, diabetes, and vascular, as well as a broad range of low-to-mid technology products. Revenues were approximately $28 billion in the most recent twelve month period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

