Moody's assigns A3 to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY's Transportation Rev. Ref. Green Bonds, Ser. 2020E; outlook is negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY's (MTA) $387.5 million Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2020E (Climate Bond Certified). The rating outlook is negative. The bonds are expected to price the week of October 26th, and may be split into multiple series at the time of the sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating on Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds reflects an expectation that the system's ridership and revenue recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be slower than originally forecast and result in larger budget gaps after 2020, higher leverage metrics, and significant capital program deferrals. We expect that the ridership recovery will be slower than our April forecast, resulting in larger budget gaps beginning in fiscal 2021.

Given the size of projected budget gaps, it is highly likely that MTA will balance its 2020 and 2021 financial plans with deficit financing bonds or notes. While deficit financing would alleviate immediate cash flow pressures and preserve service levels, this solution does not resolve structural budget gaps, and will result in higher debt and fixed costs that could crowd out other important spending. Use of debt capacity also risks disrupting the timing and implementation of the authority's $55 billion capital program and potentially weakening asset condition and service quality. In addition, while we expect strong political and financial support will continue from New York State (Aa2 stable), New York City (Aa2 negative) and the US Government (Aaa stable), the amount and timing of additional support remains uncertain, particularly in light of these governments' own fiscal challenges.

The continuing impact of the coronavirus outbreak and protracted economic recovery is creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets, and the combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and as a key driver in today's rating action. The MTA will also be challenged in the longer term by social risks such as growing and relatively inflexible labor costs, and environmental risks (particularly from natural disasters), although the latter is partially mitigated by MTA's significant resiliency investments and the availability of private insurance and federal disaster recovery assistance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the TRBs is based on the expectation that steep coronavirus related revenue losses will recover gradually over at least several years, creating large budget gaps through a gradual and incomplete recovery period. The gaps will be challenging to resolve without further weakening financial and debt metrics, or negatively affecting MTA's service delivery and capital plans. Continued support from state, local or federal governments is highly likely given MTA's essentiality to the regional and national economy. However, the depth and duration of our forecasted MTA budget gaps will test the timing and strength of support from parent governments who will also be experiencing economic and financial strain as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Due to continued farebox and tax revenue shortfalls, MTA's liquidity position has declined over the past two months, but remains satisfactory due to the availability of federal aid and bank lines of credit. As of October 19, total available cash and investments declined to $5.2 billion (130 days cash on hand) from $6 billion (149 days) as of August 28. Liquidity levels have been supported by $4 billion of federal CARES Act aid received between April and September, and draws on $1.9 billion of lines of credit. MTA has drawn down all available CARES Act aid and has $1.7 billion of undrawn lines of credit remaining.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Implementation of sustainable, structural budget solutions, that increase debt service coverage and liquidity

- Sustained recovery of ridership and revenues toward historic levels

- Reduced short-term debt risk and evidence that projected debt leverage metrics will stabilize and begin to improve

- Reduced labor-related financial and operating constraints and related fixed costs

- Continued progress with capital projects that supports improved asset condition and satisfactory service performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Longer-than-expected economic and ridership disruption that leads to larger revenue losses, budget gaps, and liquidity pressure

- Greater than expected rise in leverage position and associated fixed costs, or increased short-term debt risk

- Declines in service performance that reduce public and/or political support for MTA, its subsidies and future fare increases

- Significant capital project delays or cost overruns that increase debt or destabilize public support for the enterprise

LEGAL SECURITY

The transportation revenue bonds (TRBs) are one of four primary credits that the MTA uses to finance its capital programs. The TRB bonds are special obligations of the MTA, payable on a gross basis from transit and commuter system revenues, certain state and local operating subsidies, dedicated taxes, and operating surpluses of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (TBTA) (Sr lien Aa3 negative) after operating and maintenance requirements and debt service payments on the TBTA's own debt. TRB financed projects must be approved by the state's Capital Program Review Board (CPRB).

The TRB rate covenant requires sum sufficient coverage by fares and subsidies of debt service and O&M. Only board approval is required to raise fares for the rate covenant. Unlike most other rated transit systems, there is no debt service reserve fund and no explicit additional bonds test for the TRBs, although the balanced budget requirement and CPRB approval provide solid leverage controls. Pledged revenues flow to a trustee held account and are set-aside monthly for debt service before being released for operations. The BANs are payable from proceeds of previously-authorized TRB notes and/or long-term TRB bonds, and the interest portion is further secured by a subordinate pledge of the transportation revenue bond pledged revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund the TRB Series 2010E, 2015C-2 and 2018A-1, for net present value savings with no extension of maturity. Savings will be spread relatively evenly across the next ten years.

PROFILE

The MTA is a public benefit corporation of New York State, created by the New York State legislature in 1965. The MTA's governing board is appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the state Senate. The MTA is responsible for developing and implementing a unified mass transportation policy for the Metropolitan Transportation District which includes New York City and the surrounding Duchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties. In addition to these counties, MTA's service area also includes Fairfield and New Haven counties in CT. MTA operations are performed through nine different agencies, including the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (Sr lien Aa3 negative). TBTA profit, after paying its own O&M and debt service, are transferred to MTA to subsidize transit, bus and commuter rail operations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

