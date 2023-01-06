Moody's assigns A3 to Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility's Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and 2022B, outlook stable

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility's ("PortMiami") $535.4 million Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (AMT) and $13.4 million Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Non-AMT). The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PortMiami's A3 seaport revenue refunding bonds rating reflects the port's position as the largest cruise port in the world with competitive cargo operations as well as management's track record of managing through over 12 months of halted cruise operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong cruise pent-up demand and solid cargo operations have supported a recovery in operating revenue and credit metrics from the low in fiscal 2021 (ending September 30, 2021). Credit metrics in fiscal 2022 and 2023 will also benefit from temporarily lower debt service following the 2021 debt refunding. Moody's expects operating revenue of around $172 million, adjusted debt to operating revenue of close to 8.0x, senior and total debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of above 2.0x including ARPA funding as well as days cash on hand of around 734 days in fiscal 2022. Liquidity levels are currently solid with around $205 million of cash on balance sheet but have historically been below those of higher rated ports outside of Florida.

Cruise passenger levels will continue their positive trend in 2023 and recover to 2019 levels in fiscal 2023/2024. Reduced economic activity could weaken this positive outlook. PortMiami's guaranteed gross annual revenue level for fiscal 2023 is around $245 million.

DSCR will remain pressured as capital investments will pick up again in the next few years. PortMiami projects to fund around $1.4 billion of capital investments in the period 2023-2028 including $730 million in investments under the recent agreement with Royal Caribbean. While these investments should support higher operating revenue levels and are associated with higher minimum annual revenue guarantees, annual debt service could increase to above $200 million by 2028 from around $71 million in fiscal 2023 and $92 million in fiscal 2024. Moody's expects that PortMiami can maintain a senior DSCR of around 2.0x and a total DSCR above 1.0x managing its capital plan carefully and adjusting if operating revenue are not coming in as expected in order to preserve adequate DSCR and liquidity levels.

Other constraining credit factors include the discretionary nature of cruise demand which can lead to volatility in cruise passengers, high customer concentration and weak credit quality of the major cruise lines, the risk that minimum annual guarantees are less enforceable during global health and safety events, a high leverage and weak financial metrics over the last two years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PortMiami will return to a senior DSCR of 2.0x and total DSCR of at least 1.0x and will maintain similar credit metrics going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved financial performance supporting a return to senior DSCR (Moody's net revenue calculation) of around 2.0x

- Total DSCR (direct and indirect debt) comfortably above 1.5x - Sustained improvements in the port's liquidity profile with days cash on hand materially above 450 days and cash to debt above 15% for a sustained period - Visibility that leverage will not increase further

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Direct senior DSCR below 2.0x, senior and subordinated DSCR below 1.3x

- Total direct and indirect DSCR (including debt issued and backed by the county) falls to 1.0x - Weakening competitive position resulting in lower-than-expected operating revenue or loss of minimum annual revenue guarantee contracts - Weakening liquidity profile with days cash on hand falling significantly below 365 days cash on hand for a sustained period

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding debt will in future consist of the $535.4 million Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and $13.4 million Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B, the $800.3 million Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, the $442.5 Subordinated Seaport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B, as well as the existing capital asset acquisition bonds Series 2010D and 2017A in the amount of $61.4 million and a small amount of capital lease obligations. Total debt will be around $1.856 billion.

PortMiami will still have access to the county-backed commercial paper program in the amount of around $200 million.

The seaport refunding bonds are payable solely from the revenue of the seaport. The subordinate refunding bonds Series 2021B are secured by the seaport's net revenues junior, subordinate and inferior to the pledge provided to the senior Series 2021A, 2022A and 2022B. However, the Series 2021B will benefit from the county covenants to provide non-ad valorem revenues to replenish deficiencies in the Series 2021 Subordinate Reserve Subaccount for the Subordinated Series 2021B revenue bonds as a result of withdrawals to pay debt service.

Bondholders benefit from a 1.25x senior debt service rate covenant and a 1.1x combined senior and subordinate debt service covenant, a typical additional bonds test and a maximum annual debt service reserve fund.

The Capital Asset Special Obligation Acquisition bonds are not legal debt of the port, but the port has historically reimbursed the county for debt service paid from available seaport revenues. Capital Asset Special Obligation Acquisition bonds are subordinated to the Seaport Revenue Bonds. The Miami-Dade (County of) FL, Seaport Commercial Paper Notes are also subordinated to the seaport revenue bonds and are backed by the County.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the transaction will be primarily used to refund the outstanding capital asset acquisition special obligation bonds Series 2020B and outstanding commercial paper.

PROFILE

PortMiami is a landlord port located in Biscayne Bay, on an island a half-mile from the City of Miami. The port is the largest multi-day homeport for cruise vessels in the world and benefits from sizeable cargo operations. The port is operated as an enterprise of Miami-Dade County and has benefited from the county's implicit and direct support.

In fiscal 2022, PortMiami had 4.02 million cruise passengers and processed 1.2 million TEUs in its cargo operations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385575. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

