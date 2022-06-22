Moody's assigns A3 to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project J Bonds, Series 2022A

Approximately $203 million of bonds affected

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $203 million of Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project J Bonds, Series 2022A. The bonds are expected to be issued in July 2022. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating assigned to the Project J Series 2022A bonds reflects the credit quality of JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise (JEA, A1 Senior Lien, Stable) based on its court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contract for 206MW of Vogtle Units 3&4 capacity with JEA that provides revenues to fund O&M and debt service costs associated with Project J during the initial 20 years of plant operations. The rating further acknowledges that the O&M and debt service payments will be borne by 39 MEAG Power municipal participants following the expirations of the TOP with JEA, which will further benefit from the additional security provided by the general obligation (GO) revenues and the full faith and credit pledge of its participants.

These credit strengths for Project J continue to be tempered by the ongoing construction related delays and persistent cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. However, we recognize that the Vogtle Units 3&4 project has made significant progress towards construction completion, achieving 97% construction completion level as of March 31, 2022. The Vogtle construction completion is now expected to extend into Q-1 2023 and Q-4 2023 for Vogtle Units 3 and 4, respectively.

The rating also recognizes Vogtle project's revised co-owner agreement, which includes provisions whereby the Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners have a one-time option to tender a proportionate share of their ownership interest to Georgia Power Company (GPC, Baa1 issuer rating, stable) in exchange for GPC's agreement to pay 100% of such co-owners remaining share of construction costs should overall cost increases exceed a certain threshold. This mechanism insulates MEAG Power's exposure to further significant cost increases and provides a degree of downside protection. However, there is ongoing disagreement between MEAG Power and GPC regarding the starting dollar threshold that triggers the tender provision, and MEAG Power is currently seeking clarification through a suit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.

The rating recognizes the sufficient liquidity available with a fully funded 12-month debt service reserve to protect Project J bondholders. MEAG Power also has a long term rate stabilization Municipal Competitive Trust (MCT) Fund that benefits the 39 Project J participants by providing an additional liquidity cushion to mitigate rate increases. The MCT had approximately $636.5 million of available funds as of December 31, 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improved credit quality and stable outlook of JEA strengthened by the settlement of the past litigation between MEAG Power and JEA. The 2020 court ruling validated JEA's continuing obligation to abide by the PPA with MEAG Power to cover Project J's share of costs for the first 20 years, including debt service on the Project J bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- A further improvement in the credit quality and rating upgrade of JEA - the take or pay PPA contract counterparty of the MEAG Project J revenue bonds

- Completion of construction of the Vogtle Nuclear power plant Units 3 & 4

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A rating downgrade or negative credit impact at JEA as the sole take or pay counterparty for MEAG Project J bonds during the first 20 years of the bonds

- Further prolonged construction delays and in combination with significant cost increases at the Vogtle project - Any signs of MEAG Power participants' challenges to the Vogtle project could negatively impact the rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A bonds will rank pari passu with approximately $2.1 billion of MEAG Power's other Project J revenue bonds which are also rated A3 and about $665.9 million DOE Guaranteed Loans outstanding at December 31, 2021. The Project J bonds are secured by a pledge of the Bondholders' Trust Estate under the Project J Bond Resolution which includes proceeds of the sale of Project J bonds and a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project J Bond resolution on parity basis with debt service on the Project J DOE guaranteed loans. The Project J bonds are secured further by revenues derived from the take or pay PPA contracts between MEAG Power and JEA, and the revenues between MEAG Power and its 39 MEAG Power participants following the expiration of the initial TOP PPA with JEA. These revenues are required to be paid to Project J whether or not the project is constructed or operable.

The payment obligations required under its Project J power sales contracts with the 39 MEAG Power Project J participants will be secured by a pledge of the electric revenues of each participant and further supported by a pledge of the general obligation (GO) revenues of each participant.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will be issued to fund Project J's obligations of the increased construction related costs associated with Vogtle Units 3&4 based on the pro rata share of Project J's ownership interest in Vogtle Units 3&4, fund a portion of the interest accruing on the Series 2022A Bonds through January 1, 2024, to fund amounts for deposit in the debt service reserve account in the debt service fund, and to fund issuance related costs.

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) in the State of Georgia. MEAG Power provides bulk power to 49 participating municipal utilities in Georgia through its ownership interest in various generation assets totaling a net 2,069MW, and over 1,300 miles of high voltage transmission lines (including 213 substations).

MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project (Vogtle 3&4) which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Augusta, Georgia. MEAG Power has separated its ownership interest in Vogtle 3 & 4 into three projects: Project M (33.87% of the 22.7% ownership), Project P (24.955% of the 22.7% ownership) and Project J (41.175% of the 22.7% ownership) by entering into separate 20-year TOP project participant power sale contracts for the purpose of balancing resources, reducing its construction and operating risks, and funding its construction cost obligation. MEAG Project J has a take or pay contract with JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise (A1 stable) exclusively during the initial 20 years of the Vogtle 3&4 Project, while Project P has a take or pay contract with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative (Baa1 Issuer Rating stable), and Project M with 29 of MEAG Power member participants. MEAG Project J represents approximately 206 MW of Vogtle Units 3&4 capacity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68329. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

