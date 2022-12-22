info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A3 to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Vogtle Project Units 3&4 Project J Bonds, Series 2023A

22 Dec 2022

Approximately $185 million of bonds affected

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $185 million Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project J Bonds, Series 2023A related to Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 & 4 (Vogtle Project). The bonds are expected to be issued in January 2023. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating assigned to the Project J Series 2023A bonds reflects the credit quality of JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise (JEA, A1 senior lien, Stable) and the court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contract with JEA for 206 MW of capacity and energy from the Vogtle Project.  The TOP contract with JEA  provides revenues to fund O&M and debt service costs associated with Project J during the initial 20 years of plant operations. The rating further acknowledges that these payment obligations will be borne by a diverse group of 39 MEAG Power municipal electric participants following the expiration of the initial 20 year TOP contract with JEA. The tariffs under the TOP contract are required to be paid to Project J whether or not the project is constructed or operable, underpinning the credit strength of the contractual framework.  

These credit strengths for Project J continue to be tempered by a history of construction related delays and persistent cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. However, we recognize that the Vogtle project has made significant progress towards construction completion, with Unit 3 having received final Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approvals and subsequent completion of nuclear fueling in October 2022.  Overall construction has achieved a 98%  completion level.  The Vogtle Project Unit 3 is now expected to reach COD during the 1st quarter in 2023 and Unit 4 expected to reach COD by the 1st quarter of 2024.

The rating also recognizes MEAG's decision in September 2022  to not exercise the Vogtle Project tender option and considers the significance of a new settlement with Georgia Power Company (Baa1 stable) with regard to certain disputed costs related to the Vogtle Project construction. As per this settlement, the MEAG Vogtle Project entities will continue to retain the aggregate 22.7% (500.3MW) share of Vogtle Units 3 & 4, with Project J preserving its pro rata approximately 206 MW share of the plant's output.  The agreed upon mechanism limits MEAG Power's exposure to additional significant cost increases at the Vogtle Project and provides a degree of downside protection for MEAG Project J and its participants.  

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the progress made with construction at Vogtle along with the improved credit quality and stable outlook of JEA aided, in part, by the settlement of the past litigation between MEAG Power and JEA. The 2020 court ruling validated JEA's continuing obligation to abide by the PPA with MEAG Power to cover Project J's share of costs for the first 20 years, including debt service on the Project J bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

A further improvement in the credit quality and a rating upgrade of JEA - the sole take or pay PPA contract counterparty of the MEAG Project J revenue bonds during the first 20 years of operation, in combination with the completion of construction of the Vogtle Project Units 3 & 4 without additional significant cost increases or delays could provide upward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating downgrade or negative credit impact at JEA as the sole take or pay counterparty for MEAG Project J bonds during the first 20 years of the bonds; further prolonged construction delays and in combination with significant additional cost increases at the Vogtle Project;  or signs of Vogtle Project co-owner or participants' challenges to the Vogtle Project could negatively impact the rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023A bonds will rank pari passu with approximately $2.3 billion of MEAG Power's other Project J revenue bonds outstanding at September 30, 2022. The Project J bonds are secured (a) by a pledge of the Bondholders' Trust Estate under the Project J Bond Resolution which includes proceeds of the sale of Project J bonds and (b) by a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project J Bond resolution which includes revenues derived from the TOP PPA between MEAG Power and JEA on a parity basis with debt service on about $657.3 million of the Project J DOE guaranteed loans outstanding at September 30, 2022.  Following the expiration of the initial TOP PPA with JEA, the Project J bonds will be secured by the revenues derived from TOP contracts between MEAG Power and 39 of MEAG Power's municipal power participants.  The Project J security package also includes a fully funded maximum annual debt service (MADS) reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Project J Series 2023A bonds will be issued to fund Project J's share of the remaining construction related costs associated with Vogtle Project Units 3&4 based on the share of Project J's ownership interest in Vogtle Units 3&4, to fund a portion of the interest during construction, and fund amounts for deposit in the debt service reserve account and issuance related costs.  

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) organized under the laws of the State of Georgia. MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Waynesboro, Georgia.

MEAG Power has financed its share of the Vogtle Project by separating its ownership interest into three special purpose revenue vehicles: Project M 169.5 MW (33.87% of the 500.3MW), Project P 124.8 MW (24.955% of the 500.3 MW ownership) and Project J 206 MW (41.175% of the 500.3 MW ownership), by entering into separate TOP project participant power sale contracts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sanjeeva Senanayake
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Angelo Sabatelle
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

