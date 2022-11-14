Moody's assigns A3 to New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority's Transportation Program Bonds, 2022 Series CC; outlook positive

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority's (TTFA) planned $750 million of Transportation Program Bonds, 2022 Series CC, which are expected to be priced during the week of November 29. In addition, the A3 rating assigned to the approximately $15 billion of similarly secured TTFA bonds (consisting of both Transportation System and Transportation Program bonds) is maintained. The rating outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating assigned to TTFA's bonds is one notch below the state's A2 issuer rating because of the need for annual appropriation of revenue to pay debt service. The essential nature of the financed projects (primarily state road and bridge infrastructure) provides support to the credit, along with the fact that payment on a large majority of New Jersey's net tax-supported debt similarly requires annual legislative appropriation. The importance of maintaining access to the capital markets provides strong incentive for the lawmakers to take action to ensure timely payment. Once the legislature has enacted appropriations, the state's payment obligation is absolute and unconditional. Debt service payment dates in December and June mitigate risk from delayed budget adoption, in view of the July 1 start of the state fiscal year. Payments are made from a broad share of state revenue, including motor fuel and petroleum products gross receipts taxes and a portion of sales taxes.

New Jersey's issuer rating incorporates the state's accumulation of healthy fund balances and strong tax collections that have accommodated full pension payments and retirement of some debt. The state's improved reserves position it to better withstand potentially less favorable economic and revenue trends in the year ahead. The rating continues to reflect long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that are much higher than those of most states.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook is supported by the likelihood the state will continue its current practices for managing reserves and long-term liabilities, which could support improvement in the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The TTFA's bonds are secured by the state's commitment to make contract payments, subject to annual legislative appropriation. The state makes contract payments to the authority from the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) account of the general fund. Separate TTF accounts are funded only with constitutionally dedicated revenues for Transportation Program bonds and with statutorily and constitutionally dedicated revenues for Transportation System bonds. The Transportation System Bonds account for the bulk of the TTFA's outstanding appropriation bonds, and there is no additional statutory authorization for new issuance. The Transportation Program bonds are authorized under 2016 legislation.

Bondholders have no direct lien on any of the dedicated revenues, and the legislature has no legal obligation to appropriate funds to the authority. In the event of a failure by the legislature to appropriate sufficient funds for debt service, bondholders have no substantive remedies. The constitutional dedication of revenues, along with the essentiality of transportation infrastructure projects, reinforces the government's incentive to appropriate. The bond resolution does not require a debt service reserve.

Once funds are appropriated, the state treasurer makes payment to the authority no later than the fifth business day of the month after the month in which a credit has been made to the TTF, although the timing of the credit is not specified. In practice, distributions to TTFA are made throughout the year, well in advance of debt service payments.

The state constitution dedicates all gas tax revenue to transportation funding. Under the constitution, authorizing legislation and the state contract, the TTF receives the following dedicated revenues, subject to legislative appropriation:

- All motor fuel tax revenue

- All gross receipts tax on petroleum products and - At least $200 million annually from the state's sales and use tax on new motor vehicles and - Certain motor vehicle registration fees and toll road contributions, statutorily dedicated only to Transportation System bonds

Under 2016 legislation, the petroleum products gross receipts tax rate is adjusted annually (up or down) to maintain stable annual dedicated tax collections. In the most recent adjustment, announced on August 29, 2022, the state lowered the petroleum products gross receipts tax by 1 cent, to 26.9 cents per gallon, in view of a projected surplus in revenue from the state's motor fuels tax. For the current fiscal year (FY 2023), the legislature appropriated a total of almost $1.6 billion, including $402.6 million for debt service on the Transportation Program bonds and $1.2 billion for the Transportation System bonds. The prior year's appropriations totaled $1.54 billion, including $406.2 million for the Transportation Program bonds' debt service and $1.1 billion for the Transportation System bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The current issue is expected to fund various transportation system improvements. Such improvements can encompass planning, engineering, construction, reconstruction, repair and other purposes for state transportation components (such as roads and bridges) not funded by other sources available to the state.

PROFILE

New Jersey is the 11th-largest state by population in the United States, with an estimated 9.27 million residents in 2021. Its economy ranks ninth, based on its $683 billion GDP (2021 current dollars).

The New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (TTFA) is an entity created under state law, and its members consist of the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the Treasurer of the State of New Jersey, and five public members appointed by the state's governor. Appointments of three of the members require the advice and consent of the state Senate, and two are recommended by legislative officials (the President of the State Senate in one case and the General Assembly Speaker in the other).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

