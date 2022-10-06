Moody's assigns A3 to New Jersey's NJ Transit Transportation Project Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook positive

New York, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to New Jersey's $600 million NJ Transit Transportation Project Bonds, 2022 Series A (Portal North Bridge Project), issued through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA). Moody's maintains an A3 rating on the approximately $934 million of similarly secured Transportation Project bonds issued by the EDA. The new bonds are expected to be priced on or about October 19. The outlook on the bonds is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating, one notch below the state's A2 issuer rating, incorporates the need for annual appropriation of funds for payment of debt service by the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit). Provided that funds are appropriated by the state legislature, NJ Transit's obligation to make lease payments is absolute and unconditional. Funds appropriated for payment are from a broad base of revenue, motor fuel-related collections (motor fuel sales tax and the state's petroleum products gross receipts tax) that are constitutionally dedicated to transportation purposes. The rating is also supported by the essential nature of the project to be financed: replacement of a bridge crucial to the state's New York City rail connections. A large majority of the state's net tax-supported debt is subject to appropriation, and the importance of maintaining access to the capital markets further provides strong incentive for the state to make timely appropriations for debt service.

The state's A2 issuer rating is supported by its accumulation of healthy fund balances and strong tax collections, which have accommodated full pension payments and retirement of some debt. The state's improved reserves will position it to better withstand potentially less favorable economic and revenue trends in the year ahead. The rating continues to reflect long-term liability and fixed-cost burdens that are much higher than those of most states.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's rating outlook, which applies to these bonds, is positive, supported by a likelihood the state will continue its current practices for managing reserves and long-term liabilities, which could support improvement in the state's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Rent will be paid from annual capital appropriations for the project. The state's EDA has previously issued similar securities. Each series of these bonds is separately secured by one or more project-specific leases, subleases and funding agreements between NJ Transit and the EDA. Under these agreements, NJ Transit includes debt service for each project in its annual capital plan submitted to the state and pledges funds appropriated for the projects as security for sublease payments to the EDA. NJ Transit's obligation to make such sublease payments is absolute and unconditional, subject only to legislative appropriation. EDA, in turn, will assign its right to receive rental payments and the pledge of payments to the trustee (US Bank, N.A.) for bondholders, in accordance with the bond resolution.

The appropriations will be funded from state sources constitutionally dedicated (per Article VIII, Sect. II) to transportation - taxes on motor fuel sales and petroleum products gross receipts - which are appropriated to the TTFA and its Special Transportation Fund to provide pay-as-you-go capital project funding. These revenues are appropriated to the TTFA and flow either to debt service accounts for its Transportation Program and Transportation System bonds (also rated A3) or to the Special Transportation Fund (STF) held in the General Fund for pay-go transportation projects. Payments to the STF are made in response to monthly requests from the state's Department of Transportation. The state's Commissioner of Transportation is required under the TTFA's authorizing legislation to include necessary appropriations for projects in the state DOT's capital funding submission each year.

Pursuant to the NJ TTFA authorizing legislation, and subject to the approval of the State Commissioner of Transportation, NJ Transit may enter into multi-year funding agreements to advance transportation projects funded by future appropriations to the TTFA. Under the sublease and resolution, these capital appropriations flow through NJ Transit and are assigned and remitted to the trustee three days prior to debt service payment. The flow of funds is insulated from potential enterprise risk of NJ Transit by the strong oversight and governance provided by the state. NJ Transit receives important operating and capital funding from the state, its board members are appointees of the governor and the governor has veto power over NJ Transit's capital and operating budgets.

In the event of a failure by the legislature to appropriate sufficient funds for debt service, there are no substantive remedies available to the authority or to bondholders, and there is no debt service reserve fund associated with the bonds. However, debt service payment dates in November and May mitigate potential risk that might arise from a delay in annual budget adoption.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will help finance the $2.36 billion Portal North Bridge Replacement Project, building a 2.44-mile bridge to carry out the role now filled by a 111-year-old "swing-span" bridge across the Hackensack River, linking Newark's Penn Station and Secaucus Junction along the Northeast Corridor. The project will prevent delays that currently result from failed closures of the bridge. Federal sources (including from the Federal Transit Administration and Amtrak) will cover most of the costs. Other funding will be contributed by the TTFA and by NJ Transit.

PROFILE

NJ Transit is a state instrumentality created in 1979 to operate an efficient, coordinated safe and responsive public transportation system. It is one of the nation's biggest mass-transit organizations, providing about 270 million passenger trips annually on three light rail lines, 12 heavy rail lines and 252 bus routes. The EDA is a conduit financing entity created under state law. New Jersey is the 11th-largest state by population, with an estimated 9.27 residents in 2021. Its economy ranks ninth, based on GDP of $672 billion (2021 current dollars).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

