Moody's assigns A3 to Northwell Health's (NY) Ser. 2022A bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Northwell Health's (NY) proposed Northwell Health Obligated Group Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A to be issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. Bonds will be issued in an amount of $735 million and have an expected final maturity of 2052. At this time we are affirming our A3 rating on Northwell Health's existing debt. The organization has $5 billion of proforma debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A3 rating reflect a number of fundamental strengths at Northwell Health including the organization's large size and number of locations, consistent operating results, and a disciplined approach to capital spending and consistent leverage profile.

Northwell Health will continue to make a variety of investments across its network to strengthen its clinical offerings, improve patient access by adding capacity and enhancing its digital offerings while maintaining a balanced financial profile. Though there are a number of well capitalized competitors throughout the service area, including several prominent academic medical centers, Northwell Health will retain strong market share in several sub-markets and leading market share in the New York metro region by a wide margin. Labor costs will continue to be a challenge, pressuring margins due to growing costs and challenging operations, but we expect Northwell Health to continue generating margins and cash flow consistent with historical trends. The organization will continue to pursue a balanced approach to capital spending, utilizing a variety of sources including cash from operations, new borrowing, philanthropy and investment returns.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Northwell will maintain operating performance in line with recent results and that key liquidity and leverage metrics will not materially change.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of stronger cash flow margin

- Growth in unrestricted cash, days cash on hand, and cash to debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Degradation of days cash position or material increase in debt that weakens cash to debt or other leverage metrics over a multi-year period

- Large and materially dilutive acquisition

- Large and unexpected pension contributions, including to the multi-employer plans

- Material increase in financial leverage, relative to cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by revenues of Members of the Obligated Group. Mortgages securing certain previously issued bonds will be released with this offering as Northwell will have achieved consent of over 50% of bondholders.

Obligated Group Members include all system hospitals, except for John T. Mather Memorial Hospital (acquired in January 2018), Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Memorial Hospital, South Oaks, which is part of The Long Island Home, and Peconic Bay.

There is a debt service coverage test of 1.1x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance debt and finance a portion of capital expenditures.

PROFILE

Northwell Health is the largest hospital system in the New York metro area. In addition to 19 hospitals, physician practices and related healthcare services, the system operates a major research division and labs, among other business lines.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

