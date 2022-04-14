Moody's assigns A3 to Orangeburg CSD, SC's special obligation bonds; outlook negative

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Orangeburg County School District, South Carolina's $35.4 million Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's also affirmed the district's A2 issuer rating and the A2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds. The outlook is negative. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $35.4 million of special obligation bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the credit quality of the combined Orangeburg County School District 3, District 4, and District 5, which were consolidated on July 1, 2019. The rating incorporates the district's slightly below average fund balance and liquidity levels that stabilized in fiscal 2021 after falling sharply in fiscal 2020. The rating also considers the district's trend of declining enrollment, moderate long term liabilities that could grow significantly in the coming years due to capital borrowing and moderate fixed costs.

The A2 rating assigned to the general obligation bonds is equivalent to the A2 issuer rating due to a pledge of the district's full faith and credit as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the recently consolidated Orangeburg County School District. Additional security is provided by a lockbox structure under which Orangeburg County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

The A3 rating assigned to the special obligation bonds is one notch below the district's A2 issuer rating, reflecting the district's underlying credit quality combined with the added risk of annual non-appropriation. Non-appropriation is somewhat mitigated by the more essential nature of the financed equipment, which includes updated HVAC equipment, LED lighting, and water conservation upgrades, among others.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects ongoing enrollment declines that increase the risk of further declines in the district's already slightly below average reserve position. The outlook also considers a sizeable capital plan that, while not finalized, could significantly increase the district's debt burden.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of balanced operations and material improvement in fund balance and liquidity (issuer and GOULT ratings)

- Stabilization of enrollment and improvement in resident income and wealth metrics (issuer and GOULT ratings)- Upgrade of the district's issuer rating (special obligation bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional decline in fund balance and/or liquidity (issuer and GOULT ratings)

- Material increase in long-term liabilities ratio and/or fixed costs ratio (issuer and GOULT ratings)- Downgrade of the district's issuer rating (special obligation bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The special obligation bonds are backed by the district's pledge to make annual acquisition payments from all legally available funds, subject to annual appropriation. Upon each acquisition payment, a proportionate and undivided interest in the pledged equipment will transfer to the district. In the event of non-appropriation, the district is to vacate and deliver to the trustee the portion of the equipment for which unencumbered title has not been obtained by the district. The pledged assets include energy conservation equipment such as HVAC and LED lighting equipment, among other equipment, that is to be installed across various school buildings.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The special obligation bonds will finance equipment upgrades at several school buildings, including HVAC, lighting, controls and water conservation equipment, among other projects.

PROFILE

Orangeburg County School District was established on July 1, 2019 with the consolidation of Orangeburg School District 3, District 4 and District 5. The consolidated district is coterminous with Orangeburg County and provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

