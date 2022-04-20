Moody's assigns A3 to Oyster Bay, NY's GOLT bonds; outlook positive

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Town of Oyster Bay, NY's $90.4 million Public Improvement Refunding (Serial) Bonds, 2022. Moody's maintains the A3 rating on the town's outstanding issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The outlook is positive.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating reflects continued improvements to the town's financial position. By taking advantage of a very large and wealthy tax base and only modest debt, the town continues to rapidly repair its recent financial troubles which arose as a result of since resolved governance issues. Assuming the town continues its current policies and practices, true financial health is within striking distance. Favorably, the town did not revert to its previous practice of cashflow borrowing and, thanks to a combination of sensible budgetary action and a dramatically rebounding mortgage tax, both 2020 and 2021 ended on a financial high note.

Although more work remains to make the town's overall credit profile more consistent with its strong tax base, much has already been accomplished, including the successful resolution of litigation surrounding fraudulent guarantees.

The issuer and GOLT ratings also reflect the town's large tax base, strong resident wealth and income, exposure to litigation, and weak, albeit much improved, financial position.

Moody's considers the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State (Aa1 stable) law on property tax levy increases. The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the town council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

Moody's does not see any material pandemic-related credit risks for Oyster Bay. Although the town receives some sales tax and mortgage tax revenue, the majority of its revenue is derived from property taxes which have not been materially impacted.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that management will continue to leverage its strong and wealthy tax base yielding improved reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Maintenance of improvements to operating fund balance and cash position

- Reduction in fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reversion to structural imbalance across operating funds

- Failure to continue strengthening fund balance- Reversion to reliance on cashflow borrowing- Significant deterioration in net cash position

LEGAL SECURITY

The town's bonds and notes are backed by its full faith and credit general obligation pledge supported by its authority to levy property taxes as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund the town's General Obligation (Serial) Bonds, 2014, dated August 7, 2014. The town expects to achieve considerable net present value savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The town of Oyster Bay is located in Nassau County (A2 positive) approximately 40 miles east of New York City's (Aa2 stable) mid-town Manhattan business district. The town covers 170 square miles 104 of which are land and the balance water, spanning from the north shore to the south shore of Long Island. It has approximately 300,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

