Moody's assigns A3 to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's $395.9 million Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2023; outlook positive

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 rating to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's (PTC or Commission) $395.9 million Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2023. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 senior and A3 subordinate lien revenue bond ratings reflect the commission's strong and well-established market position with a history of strong demand, especially for commercial traffic, coupled with a proven willingness to continue to annually raise toll rates in line with forecast expectations to meet its targeted financial metrics for over a decade. Annual toll rate increases support the rising total debt outstanding for both system capital investments and non-system needs under Act 44/89, though total leverage is forecast to peak in the next couple of years. Over the long-term, revenue growth will primarily be driven by toll rate increases as normalized traffic growth will likely remain at or below 1% per year with commercial traffic providing most of the revenue growth. The ratings also reflect the turnpike system's essentiality as a key east-west transportation corridor in the eastern US with a very long operating history, well-managed financial operations with consistently strong senior lien debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and a satisfactory liquidity position.

The A3 subordinate lien rating also incorporates the weaker legal security with no legal claim on turnpike revenues other than funds on deposit in the General Reserve Fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the Commission will continue to implement annual toll rate increases to generate strong financial metrics with Moody's calculated DSCRs of at least 2.0x for senior revenue bonds, 1.3x for the subordinate revenue bonds and 1.2x for the subordinate special revenue bonds, including the separately secured Motor License Fund (MLF) enhanced subordinate special revenue bonds, sound liquidity levels over 365 days cash on hand and total leverage declining to below 10.0x adjusted debt to revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Unlikely to face upward pressure until it is clear the commonwealth will not further leverage PTC for non-system needs beyond current expectations

-Revenues continue to grow while maintaining financial metrics in line with recent performance

-Liquidity remains above 365 days cash on hand

-Total leverage begins to decline or stabilize

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Toll increases are not implemented as planned or if traffic, revenues, or liquidity levels consistently fall short of forecast levels

-Senior lien net revenue DSCR falls below 2.0x or subordinate lien net revenue DSCR falls below 1.3x on a sustained basis

-Increased payments to the commonwealth for non-system needs beyond what is currently forecast

-Materially higher than currently forecast additional debt for capital improvements

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds have a first lien on net toll revenues of the turnpike after payment of operations and maintenance expenses and by the debt service reserve fund. The rate covenant for the senior bonds is the greater of 130% senior debt service or 100% of maximum annual debt service plus required transfers to the reserve maintenance fund, debt service reserve fund replenishment and certain short-term debt. PTC's senior lien fixed rate bonds, excluding the EB-5 loans, have debt service reserve funds equal to maximum annual debt service (MADS) while the outstanding variable rate bonds and notes do not have a debt service reserve fund. The senior lien additional bonds test is at least 1.75x prior year debt service, or at least 1.3x projected MADS and at least 1.3x projected debt service for two years after the end of capitalized interest.

The subordinate lien bonds do not have a lien on toll revenues or other funds created in the senior indenture and are payable from PTC payments from funds on deposit in the General Reserve Fund, created in the senior lien bond indenture. The subordinate lien debt service reserve fund requirement is funded at the standard three prong test sized at the lesser of MADS, 10% of proceeds, or 125% average annual debt service. The rate covenant for the subordinate bonds is at least 1.15x annual subordinate debt service and 1.00x combined subordinate and special revenue debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to pay issuance costs and to refund various outstanding subordinate debt maturities for savings over the refunded debt term with no extension of maturity. The existing debt service reserve of the refunded bonds will satisfy the debt service reserve requirement for the new refunding bonds.

PROFILE

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is an instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the power to construct, operate and maintain the turnpike system and to perform other functions authorized by Act 44. The turnpike system is large as it spans the commonwealth with about 565 route miles, primarily consisting of the 359 mile east-west Mainline connecting the Ohio Turnpike and the New Jersey Turnpike on either end as well as the 110 mile north-south Northeastern Extension that runs from north of Philadelphia to Scranton.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

