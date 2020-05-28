Moody's assigns A3 to Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County's (CA) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 to Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County's (CA) proposed approximately $17 million of Refunding Revenue Bonds (Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County), Series 2020. The bonds will be issued through the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank and will mature in mature in 2041. At this time we have also affirmed the A3 on the outstanding Revenue Bonds (Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County), Series 2007 to be refunded. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County's ("PACLAC" or "The Music Center") A3 rating reflects its strong relationship with the County of Los Angeles (Aa1 stable issuer rating) from which it receives significant operating and capital support. The Music Center has a long-term agreement in place to manage performing arts venues on behalf of the county. Over 50% of PACLAC's revenue is derived from the County, which provides funds to operate and manage the facilities. Resident companies are separately managed and operated, defraying most of the risks of performance cancellations during a period of shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While revenue is down because of event cancellations, associated expenses are also down, enabling management to balance the budget for fiscal 2020. The fiscal 2021 budget incorporates no ticketed events until March 2021. Favorably, County support will continue to flow even if no expenses are incurred related to a material reduction of events with a live audience.

PACLAC holds a modest amount of liquidity at just 80 days cash on hand, but holds accessible reserves at a separately managed foundation, which holds and invests reserves of The Music Center and the resident companies. Predictable and pre-scheduled payments from the County helps management with budgeting and cash flow needs for the year. Cash flow generation remains modest, but adequate to service PACLAC's manageable debt burden. Outside of county funding, dependence on the success of resident performing arts companies also adds credit risk.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of a continued close relationship with Los Angeles County and the resident performing arts organizations. It also incorporates management's budget flexibility and anticipated break-even operations providing adequate debt service coverage, even if social distancing measures are extended into fiscal 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Consistently stronger cash flow

- Sizeable increase in unrestricted liquidity and overall reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Change in the relationship with the County of Los Angeles or reduction in county support

- Longer than expected closure of facilities leading to inability to balance budget

- Deterioration of unrestricted liquidity both directly held and held at the affiliated foundation

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 and Series 2007 bonds are unsecured general obligations of PACLAC. Unlike the earlier bonds, there will be no debt service reserve fund requirement for the Series 2020 bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding Series 2007 bonds and the loan with Los Angeles County. Proceeds will also be used to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County is a not-for-profit public benefit corporation that manages the Performing Arts Center complex, including the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Mark Taper Forum and the Ahmanson Theatre, in downtown Los Angeles on behalf of the County of Los Angeles which owns the facilities. PACLAC also presents performances at the complex and provides art education services throughout the county. Since 2012 PACLAC has managed and also presented performances at Grand Park under an agreement with the county.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

