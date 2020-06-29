Moody's assigns A3 to SEPTA's Series 2020 Capital Grant Receipts Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's (SEPTA) approximately $100 million Capital Grant Receipts Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 (Federal Transit Administration Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula Funds). Moody's has also affirmed the Aa3 rating on SEPTA's outstanding revenue bonds and affirmed the A3 rating on the authority's outstanding capital grants receipts Bonds (GARVEEs). The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 ratings on SEPTA's Series 2020 GARVEEs (Section 5307 grants) and its Series 2011 and Series 2017 GARVEEs (Section 5337 grants) incorporates strong debt service coverage by pledged and currently authorized federal grant revenues, the early set aside of pledged revenues in support of debt service payments, and satisfactory additional bonds tests. The ratings further incorporate credit challenges related to GARVEE bonds, including the short duration of federal funding reauthorizations, the possibility that more frequent reauthorizations could disrupt or reduce the funds available to pay the bonds, and the large structural imbalance of the federal Highway Trust Fund, which further increases programmatic risks for GARVEEs.

The Aa3 rating on SEPTA's revenue bonds incorporates healthy coverage of debt service by a dedicated stream of revenue that consists of several taxes and fees levied and collected by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). Collections of taxes and fees have weakened in the current economic environment, but a descending debt service schedule will support maintenance of sound coverage. The rating reflects the role that the commonwealth plays in governing the authorization of the bonds through statute and the payment of the bonds by depositing the revenue pledged to the bonds directly with the bond trustee. Commonwealth statute prohibits the issuance of additional bonds with a claim on the dedicated revenue stream.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for SEPTA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of SEPTA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the GARVEEs incorporates the atmosphere of consistent federal funding of mass transit under existing statute.

The stable outlook on the revenue bonds is based on the stable outlook assigned to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the expectation that coverage of annual debt service will not materially weaken.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The revenue bonds could be upgraded if the commonwealth's general obligation rating is upgraded

- The GARVEEs could be upgraded with more clarity and predictability in federal transit funding or the adoption of a stronger additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The revenue bonds could be downgraded if the commonwealth's general obligation rating is downgraded or debt service coverage declines significantly

- The GARVEEs could be downgraded with a lengthy interruption in the flow of federal transit grants or an indication of a reduced federal role in transit funding

LEGAL SECURITY

SEPTA's Series 2020 GARVEEs are secured by the authority's receipt of federal transit grants received under Section 5307 or any successor program.

SEPTA's Series 2011 and Series 2017 GARVEEs are secured by the authority's receipt of federal transit grants received under Section 5337 or any successor program.

SEPTA's revenue bonds are secured by the authority's share of distributions from Pennsylvania's Public Transportation Assistance Fund (PTAF). Under state law, the commonwealth deposits certain revenue into the PTAF and distributes funds from the PTAF to mass transit systems across the state. The authority has directed the state treasurer and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to deposit its share of PTAF revenues directly with the bond trustee.

The indenture requires that, commencing March 1 of each year, all PTAF revenue allocated to SEPTA be deposited with the trustee until the trustee has set aside an amount sufficient to accommodate the total amount of debt service owed in the forthcoming fiscal year that starts July 1. The trustee makes interest payments on September 1, and principal and interest payments on March 1 of each fiscal year. Until the trustee has set aside funds for both of these payments, it does not release PTAF revenue to SEPTA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

SEPTA will use proceeds of the bonds to finance the purchase of a fleet of diesel-electric hybrid buses.

PROFILE

SEPTA provides public bus, light rail and subway service in the City of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and the surrounding region. In fiscal 2019, it provided 293 million passenger trips. The authority is an instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of the methodology.

