Moody's assigns A3 to Sacramento City USD, CA's 2022 GOULT Bonds; outlook negative

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 ratings to Sacramento City Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2020 (Measure H), 2022 Series A and 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds. The bonds will be issued in the expected par amounts of $215.3 million and $55.8 million, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the A3 ratings on the district's approximately $488.6 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Moody's has also affirmed the issuer rating of Baa1. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 issuer rating reflects projections of weakening financial performance driven by a structural budget deficit, financial penalties stemming from the district's failure to provide the state minimum days of instruction, declining enrollment and recent wage agreements that will exacerbate future operating deficits. These weaknesses are noted in the Sacramento County Office of Education's (SCOE) recent decision to revise the district's budget certification to negative from qualified. While district officials project that significant one-time federal grants associated with the pandemic and improved state funding will maintain the district's positive cash position over a three-year projection period, the district faces long term pressure. These pressures include ongoing enrollment declines driven in part by the considerable presence of local charter schools as well as out-of-district transfers. Also factored into the rating are an average resident wealth and income profile supported by the district's location in the state's capital and long-term liabilities and fixed costs that are above average.

The A3 rating on the district's GOULT bonds reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the considerable challenges facing the district in addressing an intractable budget deficit given ongoing enrollment declines and rising fixed costs. The outlook also incorporates the district's projections of weakening liquidity and consecutive operating deficits driven in part by wage increases included in recent union settlements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Meaningful realignment of revenues and expenditures, supporting structurally balanced operations

- Sustained improvement to fund balance and cash position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to eliminate a structural budget deficit and reliance on one-time revenue to support operations

- Further deterioration of financial position in excess of projections

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are secured by a voter approved, unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Sacramento county (A1 stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series A bonds represent the first issuance of a $750 million authorization approved by voters in March 2020. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of construction and modernization projects throughout the district. The Series 2022 GOULT refunding bonds will refund the district's outstanding Series 2012 bonds for net present value savings of around 9% with no extension of debt service.

PROFILE

Sacramento City Unified School District is located in the state capital, Sacramento City (Aa2 stable), about 90 miles north of San Francisco. The district operates forty-two elementary schools (grades K-6), seven elementary/middle schools (grades K-8), six middle schools (grades 7-8), two middle/high schools (grades 7- 12), seven high schools (grades 9-12), three alternative schools, two special education centers, and two adult education centers. There are fifteen charter schools within the district, five of which are dependent. The district's average daily attendance equals approximately 38,099 in fiscal 2022; a figure that continues to decline. There are approximately 4,357 students from the district enrolled in independent charter schools. In addition to Sacramento, the district serves the communities of Rancho Cordova and parts of unincorporated Sacramento County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

